​​Good Eats in Coconut Grove

Miami’s vibrant life is an attraction for tourists around the world. From the sandy beaches to the nightlife in Brickell, the Miami area has a lot to offer.

Nearby the University of Miami campus lies a festive and lively neighborhood called Coconut Grove. Nicknamed “The Grove,” Coconut Grove is a popular hangout spot for many UM students. It is home to Miami’s finest and unique restaurants ranging from traditional seafood to delicious pastries.

At the Grove, there are many mouth-watering eats students can choose from during their time at the University of Miami.

Lulu in The Grove

With its artsy decor and prime location, Lulu in The Grove is a Coconut Grove staple. It embodies the charm of the area and is a great first stop to get a little taste of the Grove. With a great wrap-around outdoor seating area, it makes the perfect place to relax and destress.

Donald Siudmak, a second-year student, described the restaurant as a comfortable

ambiance with soft lighting and an appealing menu. “The atmosphere was cozy and food-wise, I personally recommend the Chicken Alfredo Fettuccine,” Siudmak said.

Greenstreet Cafe

If you want a casual Sunday brunch, Greenstreet Cafe is the place to be. With a menu ranging from nutella-filled french toast to grilled cinnamon buns, it’s practically perfect.

Sophomore Emma Beall says Greenstreet Cafe is one of her top restaurant choices in the Grove. “Greenstreet Cafe is one of my favorite restaurants in the Grove! It’s the perfect outdoor brunch spot with their amazing iced coffee and tasty breakfast meals! I also love going there for dinner with my friends or family after a long day of shopping,” Beall said.

Monty’s Raw Bar

My personal favorite, Monty’s is a restaurant well-known for its delicious seafood and amazing views of the marina. There you can find amazing clams and oysters while enjoying the view of the boats going across the ocean.

“Monty’s is the holy grail of Coconut Grove. Without it, Coconut Grove would not have its status at UM like it does now,” said Carlos Ramirez, a 19-year-old Miami native.

Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop

A local favorite, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop is a family-owned South Florida-based bakery specializing in pies, cakes, cheesecakes, cookies and one-of-a-kind desserts. All items are baked from scratch by Derek Kaplan, a former Miami firefighter and Division-1 football player. Their menu includes almost every dessert imaginable, from simple apple pies to luscious strawberry crunch cakes.

Sophomore Ava Prinzo is a loyal customer and loves Fireman Derek’s cakes. “Fireman Derek’s is the perfect place to go after dinner with friends. I love to order a slice of cookies and cream cake and bring it back to my dorm for a late-night snack!” said Prinzo.

Salt and Straw

Salt and Straw is an elevated ice cream parlor and constantly has new, unique flavors that you can’t find in most ordinary ice cream places.

“Their Salted, Malted, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough ice cream is like tasting heaven. The staff is always kind and gives you all the samples you like. My friends and I always go to this place after dinner in the Grove,” Michael Finkel, a second-year student, said.