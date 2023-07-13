Miami fall sports preview: athletes to watch out for

Miami fall sports are hard at work this summer, trying to improve upon the season prior. Here are a few of the star players to watch out for this fall.

Kamren Kinchens

The first person highlighted is one of the anchors of Miami football’s defense. Kinchens is a leader in the locker room, and he’s a leader on the field. The 2022 All-American led the ‘Canes with six interceptions last year, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He paired that with 59 total tackles.

The Miami native was Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated safety with a grade of 91.0, which led all safeties. His teammate, James Williams, was also in the top ten in safety grades. Kinchens has an excellent shot at getting drafted into the NFL if he keeps up his high level of play this year.

Colbie Young

On offense for UM football, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound wide receiver is in line for a monster season this fall. Last season, Young was the team’s leader in touchdowns with five and finished second behind NFL tight end Will Mallory in receiving yards.

The former JUCO player had a breakout performance against Duke, catching six passes for over 120 yards and two scores. The following week, against Virginia Tech, Young received nine passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. If he can find consistency in his second year with the ‘Canes, he could emerge as one of the top wideouts in the ACC.

Flormarie Heredia Colon

In her freshman season with ‘Canes volleyball, Flormarie Heredia Colon was a standout performer. Heredia Colon was fourth in points with 274.5 and third in points per set with 2.92 for her squad. She was third on the team in kills overall with 251 and second in kills per set with 2.67. The outside hitter had a career-high 18 kills against Georgia Tech.

She was named ACC Freshman of the Week during the first week of November. A native of the Dominican Republic, she enters her sophomore year as a leader for Miami after an impressive debut season.

Daphnee Lavassas

As a sophomore from Miami, Lavassas helped lead the Hurricanes’ cross country team to its best-ever finish at the ACC Cross Country Championships, placing 12th. She finished in 20:24.6, a personal best and nearly the school record for the 6k. She again broke that record at the NCAA South Regional Cross Country Championships, finishing in the top-25. That’s the best finish any woman has had in the last 17 years for the ‘Canes.

Lavassas earned ACC Performer of the Week and USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week honors after breaking her 5k record, 17:10.09Lavassas returns to Miami this fall with the potential to break even more records.

Austen Cannon

Cannon etched his name in the history books for Miami’s cross country team last season. He won ACC Performer of the Week in October, finishing with the second-fastest 8k time (24:32.60) in program history. Cannon also made a lot of noise on the track. At the NCAA South Regional Cross Country Championships, the Texas native moved up 75 places from where he finished the year prior.

Cannon made history last year for the Hurricanes. Look for him to make some more this fall.

Lauren Meeks

The junior from Virginia was tied for the team lead of three goals last year. Meeks shared the team lead in points with six and was second in minutes played. The midfielder led the team with two game-winners and had her best game of the year against North Carolina State. Meeks scored the game-winner when Miami knocked off ranked Virginia Tech.

Meeks often steps up in big moments for the ‘Canes. She’s improved every year and will look to add to her goal total this year in hopes of leading Miami soccer to a few more wins in the win column this fall.