STOCK UP: Darian Mensah

A week ago, Mensah had one of his worst nights of the season. He threw two interceptions against Virginia Tech, with one bouncing off running back Javian Mallory’s hands that would later result in a Hokie touchdown.

Saturday he answered. Mensah completed 29 of 40 passes for 431 yards and tied his career high with five touchdown passes without throwing an interception.

And he did it without Malachi Toney.

Daylyn Upshaw, Cooper Barkate and Dre Jacobs gave the Hurricanes three 100-yard receivers in a game for the first time since 2012.

Yes, it was Boston College. That isn’t why his stock went up. It went up because the Virginia Tech game didn’t follow him into the next week. A Heisman candidate can’t stack two shaky weeks in late November and stay in the conversation. Mensah fixed it in seven days.

STOCK DOWN: Football’s first quarter

Miami was down 14-0 at home to a Virginia Tech team that finished the week 6-5.

Mario Cristobal said it himself: “We coached poorly, we played poorly and got ourselves in a hole.”

The Canes came back anyway. Mark Fletcher Jr. rushed for three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score on the first play of the fourth quarter to cap a 17-play, 90-yard drive.

The win clinched a spot in the ACC title game against Wake Forest on Dec. 5 in Charlotte, N.C.

But Wake Forest isn’t going to hand back a 14-point lead. Neither will a playoff team. This is a one-week dip, not a crisis. It’s still down.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // Senior running back Mark Fletcher Jr. signals touchdown with his arms after scoring against Virginia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium.

STOCK UP: Dante Allen

Allen got a bigger role in Las Vegas and ran with it. Caleb Gaskins missed Miami’s games against Michigan and Alabama with knee soreness, and Allen moved into the starting lineup against the Crimson Tide.

He scored 21 points in the 97-70 rout of Michigan. Then his career-high 23 points led No. 17 Miami past No. 15 Alabama 87-81 for fifth place at the Players Era 16.

The stock goes up because it changes what happens when Gaskins comes back. Miami now knows it has a fourth scorer it can trust in big games. He gets Alabama again Wednesday at the Watsco Center.

STOCK DOWN: Men’s basketball’s foul trouble

TCU beat Miami 84-71 in the opening round, and that knocked the Canes out of the title bracket on day one.

What has become a problem is the fouls. Shelton Henderson and Somto Cyril both fouled out.

Cyril was gone with 12 minutes left, and Henderson had picked up his fourth five minutes into the second half. Malik Reneau had four fouls by that point too.

That’s Miami’s three best players inside sitting on the bench or playing scared.

You can survive it against Wagner. You can’t survive it against ACC teams that keep games close.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // Sophomore Forward Shelton Henderson drives toward the basket against UNF on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, at the Watsco Center.

STOCK UP: Miami volleyball

This team started the season 0-4. A week ago, it lost 3-1 to UNC in Chapel Hill, which snapped a six-match winning streak.

Seven days later, Miami got the rematch at home and beat No. 19 North Carolina in four sets.

Ruth Martinez had a match-high 25 kills, and Gaby Arroyo set a career high with 24 digs. Miami finished the regular season 18-11 overall and 16-4 in ACC play.

The stock goes up because of when it happened. The NCAA Selection Show is Sunday, and the last thing the committee saw was Miami beating a ranked team that had just beaten them.

STOCK UP: Jess-Mine Zodia

Miami’s 6-0 start ended with a 79-58 loss to No. 2 Michigan. Two days later, the Canes were down 13 to Utah.

Then Jess-Mine Zodia scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Miami came back to win 79-75 in overtime and move to 7-1.

She’s a freshman, and it was her first collegiate double-double. Miami also outscored Utah 46-26 in the paint.

A freshman who can carry the offense in a comeback means more than any 30-point win over a busy game. It changes what this team can be once ACC play starts.