With a spot in the ACC Championship game already secured, No. 7 Miami could have been caught looking ahead.

Instead, the Hurricanes showed no mercy in a 45-11 demolition of the Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

Celebrating the seniors for Miami’s final regular season game, it was the veterans that led the way for the Hurricanes.

Quarterback Darian Mensah made his case for the Heisman Trophy, playing one of his best games in his college career. The redshirt junior completed 29 of his 40 passes for a career-high 431 yards and five touchdown passes.

When asked about what the season has meant to him, Mensah didn’t mince words.

“Everything man,” he said. “To be here in front of these fans, I got my whole family here and with these types of teammates, you know it’s just a dream come true for me to be honest.”

With 431 yards, Mensah joined Cam Ward in 2024 and Stephen Morris in 2012 as the third Miami quarterback in 20 seasons with multiple 400-yard passing games in a single season.

The Duke transfer finishes his regular season campaign with 3748 yards, 34 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 75% of his passes.

Midway through the first quarter, Mensah found Cooper Barkate past the Eagles’ secondary and connected for a 33-yard touchdown to open the score for the Canes.

On the ensuing offensive possession, Miami capped off a 12-play, 81-yard touchdown drive with a 5-yard grab by Barkate once again.

The drive after that, Mensah threw the ball up to Barkate and let his receiver do the rest. The wideout pinned the ball against his helmet before falling to the ground maintaining control for a 42-yard catch.

Wes Fleischer, Photo Editor // Redshirt senior wide receiver Cooper Barkate pins the football with his helmet to secure a 42-yard catch against the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium

The next play, Mensah went deep to his other receiver Dre Jacobs for a 23-yard touchdown, giving Miami a 21-3 lead.

The former Duke teammates’ chemistry has been apparent in the absence of Malachi Toney, who suited up before Saturday’s contest but ultimately did not play.

“He could have gone today,” Cristobal said about Toney’s health. “He’s ready to go.”

Barkate finished the afternoon with eight catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns. In the four games without Toney, the redshirt senior has 32 catches for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

“It feels special here in The U,” Barkate said. “I’ve been at a couple other places, and it truly doesn’t feel like any other place like this. So yeah, glad to be here.”

It wasn’t just Barkate that Mensah connected with, as three Miami receivers finished the game with more than 100 yards.

The play after Barkate’s circus helmet grab, Mensah went deep to his other receiver Dre Jacobs for a 23-yard touchdown, giving Miami a 21-3 lead.



Jacobs totaled seven catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns and sophomore receiver Daylyn Upshaw tallied a career-high eight catches for 173 yards.

Saturday marked the first time since Nov. 17, 2012 that UM had three 100-yard receivers in the same game. Against USF, Phillip Dorsett, Clive Walford and Herb Waters each totaled more than 100 yards.

“For those guys to each eclipse the 100-yard mark shows number one, their willingness to just throw their bodies around, make plays, the trust from the quarterback in them,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. “Those guys have really stepped up.”

Miami’s defense also shined in its final regular season opportunity.

The Hurricanes totaled five sacks, consistently collapsing the pocket on Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie.

Junior edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot led UM with 2.5 sacks — his first since his crucial game-changing strip sack against North Carolina on Oct. 31.

Beyond generating tackles for loss, the pressure also led to misguided throws from McKenzie.

Miami notched two interceptions courtesy of linebacker Kamal Bonner and freshman safety JJ Dunnigan. Both came in the second quarter which allowed the Hurricanes to pull away early and never look back as they coasted to a 45-11 victory.

With Saturday’s victory, the Hurricanes finished the regular season with an 11-1 record, a program-best since 2003, and finished with an undefeated record in ACC play for the first time ever.

Miami also became the first team in ACC history to win nine conference games in a single season thanks to the additional conference game added this year.

The Hurricanes can clinch an automatic berth in the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Dec. 5 in the ACC Championship game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

“We reset everything and start focusing on the new chapter with the new team that we’re playing, go 1-0 again,” Lightfoot said. “So, this game is all that matters right now.”

Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. is set for noon and will air on ABC.