A few weeks ago, Malachi Toney suffered a high ankle sprain that would sideline the sophomore superstar for the remainder of the regular season. Yet, the Canes remained hopeful, knowing they had a locker room full of talent.

And in Miami’s final regular season game against Boston College, that talent was on full display.

The Hurricanes wide receiver trio of Cooper Barkate, Daylyn Upshaw and Dre Jacobs stepped up when the team needed them most.

Each totaled more than 100 receiving yards in Miami’s 45-11 win over Boston College, marking the first time a UM trio has done so since 2012.

“For those guys to each eclipse the 100-yard mark shows number one, their willingness to just throw their bodies around, make plays, the trust from the quarterback in them,” head coach Mario Cristobal said. “Those guys have really stepped up.”

Barkate, who transferred from Duke ahead of this season with quarterback Darian Mensah, has been a game changer for the Canes.

“He’s my comfort pillow, I can go to him for anything,” Mensah said of Barkate.

In his two years with Mensah, Barkate has totaled 132 catches for 1872 yards and 15 touchdowns in 26 games.

Against Boston College, Barkate dominated the first half with two early touchdowns. The California native ended the afternoon with eight receptions for 113 yards as Mensah’s priority option.

Wes Fleischer, Photo Editor // Miami redshirt senior wide receiver Cooper Barkate celebrates with sophomore receiver Daylyn Upshaw against Boston College on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium

Another talent who has been making a difference is Daylyn Upshaw, a sophomore whose role has only increased since Toney’s injury.

In his last four games, Upshaw has 21 catches for 316 yards. He finished his regular season with a career day.

Upshaw totaled a career-high eight catches for 173 yards against Boston College Saturday, with 79 coming after the catch.

Lastly, Vandrevius Jacobs has sneakily worked his way up the depth chart for the Canes.

The South Carolina transfer came into a loaded Hurricanes receiver room, finding himself behind multiple veterans and newcomers.

For a highly regarded transfer coming off back-to-back seasons averaging more than 15 yards a catch, such a change in his role could’ve dissuaded Jacobs.

Instead the Florida native kept his head down, kept working and found himself as a key player during the final games of Miami’s regular season.

“Dre Jacobs deserves the respect of the entire University of Miami fan base, alumni, everybody,” Cristobal said. “This was a guy that had high-level production at another place, came in, and he did compete — he did.

In his last three games, Jacobs has totaled 19 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns. He has become a pivotal deep threat target for Mensah as the Hurricanes prepare for the postseason.

“To be as professional as he has been, to work every single day, to be a positive member of the room, to help others develop, and then get the opportunity and play like he played? I can’t say enough great things about him,” Cristobal said. “All that work has paid off.”

The Hurricanes finished with a perfect home record and will go on to play in the ACC Championship game against Wake Forest on Dec. 5 in Charlotte, N.C.

Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium is set for noon and will air on ABC.