No. 17 Miami defeated Michigan 97-70 on Thursday afternoon at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, bouncing back from a loss to TCU earlier in the week.

Shelton Henderson had his best game of the season so far, leading all scorers with 25 points and adding 10 rebounds and a career-high six assists.

The Hurricanes were an entirely different team when Henderson remained under control and got to his spots, and it showed.

Dante Allen, who started in place of an injured Caleb Gaskins, also had his best game of the season with 21 points, including three 3-pointers.

Malik Reneau, Acaden Lewis, and Nick Dorn were all in double figures as well. Dorn continues to be a great shooting spark off the bench for Jai Lucas and Miami.

The game started close, as the Hurricanes trailed 10-9 after five minutes. Malik Reneau once again picked up two early fouls, an issue that has continued to plague the fifth-year senior this season.

The Wolverines jumped out to a 21-13 lead with 12 minutes left in the first half, led by veteran guard Elliot Cadeau. Cadeau finished the game with 15 points and eight assists.

The Hurricanes responded with a 9-0 run of their own to take a 22-21 lead.

Henderson started to get going in the latter part of the first half. He had multiple strong drives to the basket that resulted in several layups, along with multiple kickouts to Dorn and Allen for three-pointers.

Miami took a 52-45 lead into halftime but the second half was dominated by the Canes.

Henderson continued right where he left off, with nobody on the Wolverine side being able to stop the sophomore from driving to the rim.

Dorn and Brent Bland hit multiple threes each, helping Miami blow the game open and extending the lead to 74-49 with 12 minutes left.

The rest of the game followed the same pattern. It was a true breakout game for the Hurricanes offense, which shot 56% from the field and 43% from three.

The Hurricanes will finish their stay in Las Vegas with the fifth-place game of the Players Era 16 tournament against No. 15 Alabama. Miami is also set to face the Crimson Tide in the ACC/SEC Challenge in Coral Gables on Wednesday, Dec. 2.