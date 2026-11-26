After decommitting from Ohio State on Thanksgiving, five-star 2027 edge rusher DJ Jacobs has committed to the University of Miami.

UM adds the top overall player in the class to the No. 1 recruiting haul in the country.

Nearly 11 months ago, Jacobs was originally slated to commit to Miami. All signs pointed to UM, but a late Ohio State push led the Georgia native to commit to the Buckeyes on Dec. 29, just ahead of the program’s Cotton Bowl matchup on New Year’s Eve.

In many ways it felt like the same old guard was set to stay in power both on and off the field.

Fast forward to today, Miami bullied OSU in the Cotton Bowl, boasts a 10-1 record as one of the top teams in the country, and never stopped its recruiting push for the Blessed Trinity product.

Miami’s case for returning to its previous national authority gets stronger by the day.

“[Miami’s] always been real from the jump. Coach Taylor is a 15 year vet in the league and I feel like he’ll develop me to be the best,” Jacobs said to Rivals reporter Hayes Fawcett. “Everyone on the staff kept pushing since I committed to Ohio State and look how it turned out.”

At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Jacobs is a prototype edge rusher who can completely wreck a game on his own. Power, speed, size — the five-star prospect has it all.

Jacobs uses his hands well to pair with an impressive get off the line, blowing right past and through opposing protection on a consistent basis.

And even with all this athleticism and power, Jacobs still has more room to develop with some added mass and technique, all the makings of an elite edge rusher at the next level.

Across his high school career he’s totaled 92 tackles for loss and 43 sacks, while also totaling nearly 400 total tackles.

Miami beat out the likes of Georgia and Tennessee for the Peach state native. Each team felt they had momentum following his decommitment, making the Canes ability to get this over the line even more impressive.

Tennessee was riding the hot hand coming off multiple visits this year, and Georgia’s presence as both the in-state team and a perennial national championship contender cannot be emphasized enough.

But Miami did what it does best, never wavering in its pursuit of Jacobs and continuing to foster that relationship.

Miami now boasts seven five-stars in the 2027 class: Jacobs, Bryant, ATH A’mir Sears, QB Israel Abrams, DB Donte Wright and wideouts Nick Lennear and Brysen Wright.