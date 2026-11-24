After opening the season with six consecutive victories, the Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team met its toughest test yet. And even a season-high 25-point performance from junior guard Gal Raviv wasn’t enough to keep its perfect record intact.

Miami (6-1) suffered its first loss of the season Monday afternoon, falling 79-58 to No. 2 Michigan (6-0) in the opening game of the 2026 Pink Flamingo Championship in Nassau, Bahamas.

Despite shooting more efficiently from the field than the Wolverines, the Hurricanes struggled to protect the basketball and defend the perimeter. Michigan capitalized on both weaknesses throughout the contest.

Miami held its own against the nation’s second-ranked team in the opening quarter. Raviv scored eight points without missing a shot from the field, helping the Canes stay within striking distance as they entered the second quarter trailing 19-16.

But it didn’t take long for Michigan to create separation.

The Wolverines opened the second quarter on a 10-0 run, eventually building a 16-point advantage. Miami responded with seven unanswered points to close out the half, cutting its deficit to nine heading into the locker room.

While Hurricanes closed the gap to eight points midway through the third quarter, Michigan refused to let Miami get any closer. The Wolverines carried a 15-point advantage into the final quarter and extended their lead to as many as 24 points.

The difference wasn’t necessarily Miami’s ability to make shots, but rather its ability to generate them.

Despite shooting 50% from the field compared to Michigan’s 44.8% and outscoring the Wolverines 34-24 in the paint, the Canes attempted 14 fewer shots. Miami’s 21 turnovers translated into 23 points for Michigan, while the Wolverines widened the gap from beyond the arc, knocking down 11 3-pointers to Miami’s three.

Michigan’s Syla Swords accounted for six of those 3-pointers, finishing with 18 points, while teammates Olivia Olson and Te’Yala Delfosse each contributed 19.

For Miami, Raviv remained a bright spot. The junior shot 10-for-15 from the field and added four assists, two blocks and a steal in 39 minutes of action. Ahnay Adams chipped in 11 points and six rebounds, while Jess-Mine Zodia contributed 10 points off the bench.

After winning each of its first six games by double digits, Miami’s struggled to maintain that same dominance against its first nationally ranked opponent. Monday’s loss highlighted the need for better ball security and perimeter defense as the competition intensifies.

The Canes will look to bounce back Wednesday, Nov. 25, when they close out their trip to the Bahamas against Utah. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST.