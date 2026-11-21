Social media has become one of the main ways young people receive news, according to the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. A national study by the Media Insight Project found that 57% of teenagers ages 13-17 consume news through social media at least once a day, compared with 36% of U.S. adults. While this is not inherently a bad thing, information shared by unqualified individuals on social media can make it harder to distinguish reliable information from misinformation, opinion and outdated content.

The problem begins when the amount of political news and current events shared on social media makes it difficult to determine what is credible.

Anika Pande, a senior at the University of Miami, explained that the main reason she has not voted is because she does not feel informed enough. As a psychology major who is also employed, she said she does not have the time to sort through the endless amount of information online. Much of what she encounters comes from platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where she said its increasingly difficult to tell the difference between real and manufactured content.

“I feel like there are so many times I see a video now and I have to ask myself if it is AI or real. Anything feels like it can be manufactured and it feels overwhelming to try and sort through what is true and what is not.”

Pew Research Center’s data show that young adults continue to make up a smaller share of voters than the voting-eligible population. This does not mean social media or misinformation is directly causing young people to vote less, but it does raise questions about how the way young people receive information and how it will affect their future participation.

Marina Boudreau, a senior business major at UM, explained that she notices the amount of polarized political content on her feed, describing it as more focused on outrage than providing useful information. She said this type of content can make it difficult to develop a balanced understanding of political issues and feel confident in what she is consuming.

“I feel like a lot of the political content I see is meant to make people angry rather than actually inform them. It is hard to get a balanced understanding of an issue when everything on my feed seems so polarized.”

A study published in the Harvard Kennedy School Misinformation Review analyzing TikTok during the 2024 election found that 77% of political videos were explicitly partisan. Researchers also found that partisan videos received nearly 2.2 times more median views and interactions than nonpartisan content, highlighting how social media can amplify one-sided political perspectives.

The issue is not necessarily that young people don’t care about politics. Instead, they may feel like there is too much information to know where to start.

Dr. Ayleen Cabas-Mijares, a UM Journalism Professor, emphasized that these effects can extend beyond one election, including lower civic engagement, increased political polarization and less trust in reliable news. Over time, misinformation may influence how young people make future voting decisions, expose them to increasingly one-sided political viewpoints and make it harder to know which sources to trust.

Social media algorithms are blurring the line between fact and opinion. Research analyzing more than 100 million pieces of social media show that algorithms reinforce information that users have already interacted with, making it easier to continue seeing similar viewpoints.

Social media can contribute to ideological echo chambers, where users are more likely to interact with people who share similar political views. While this does not mean every user is placed into an isolated bubble, after repeated exposure to the same information, users can begin to feel familiar even when the claim is false.

Dr. Christine Delgado, a psychology professor at UM, discussed the growing concern surrounding deepfakes, explaining how someone’s likeness can be manipulated to spread misinformation and how authentic statements can be dismissed as fabricated. Even if misinformation is eventually taken down, Delgado explained that the impression it created may still remain in someone’s mind, even unconsciously.

The overwhelming amount of information leads to political disengagement. Umberto Eco, an Italian scholar, came up with the phrase, “too much information is no information,” which connects closely to what many of the students I interviewed described.

Ultimately, the goal should not be to tell young people what to believe or who to vote for, but to make sure they have the tools to make those decisions for themselves.

Hudson McDonald, a freshman at UM, commented about feeling like one vote won’t be able to change everything bad happening in the world.

“There are so many issues to fix, and it is hard to feel like my individual vote can change any of that.”

This is exactly how the feeling of becoming overwhelmed and powerless can turn into disengagement. If young people do not feel informed enough to participate, it becomes even more important for educators, parents and other peers to help them find opportunities to learn about media literacy.

This is why more schools have to work with organizations that promote media literacy and civic education to help young people recognize their ability to make a difference.

Students should learn how to check sources, recognize misinformation and understand why certain content appears on their feeds. Universities should also make students more aware of elections beyond the presidential race and show that civic engagement takes many forms.

At the end of the day, young people should not feel like they have to know everything before they participate. They just need the tools to recognize reliable information and feel confident enough to have a voice.