No. 17 Miami defeated Manhattan 106-54 on Friday evening at the Watsco Center, earning its fifth consecutive victory.

Shelton Henderson led all scorers with 22 points.

Nick Dorn added 21 points on seven three-pointers. Miami will need the spark from beyond the arc as it prepares to face high-level competition. This is the kind of shooting missing last season.

Somto Cyril, Caleb Gaskins, Dante Allen, and Acaden Lewis were all in double figures as well.

It marked the last game of a five-game homestand for the Hurricanes, who will head to Las Vegas next week to participate in The Players Era 16 tournament.

The game got off to a slow start, with the Hurricanes leading 10-6 about five minutes in. UM committed six early fouls as a team, and Manhattan committed four of its own.

Miami continued to struggle to gain separation early, clinging to a 15-12 lead midway through the first half.

Part of this slow start came from starting the game just 3-12 from the charity stripe, which allowed the Jaspers to hang around.

Free-throw shooting was a significant issue last season for Coach Lucas’ team and continues to be a thorn in UM’s side.

UM began to extend the lead, thanks to some strong drives by Shelton Henderson, taking a 39-23 lead with four minutes left in the first half.

Miami led 51-32 at halftime after a few three-pointers continued to extend the lead. Henderson had 18 first-half points to lead the way.

The Hurricanes tightened up their defense early in the second half, holding Manhattan to just 2 field goals in the first eight minutes, extending the lead to 68-37.

Dorn started to heat up in the second half, hitting four threes in the span of just a few minutes.

The Hurricanes’ offense stayed strong for the rest of the game. They shot 65% from the field and 50% from three in the second half, en route to an emphatic 106-54 win.

UM has carried some good momentum through its first homestand, but will look to perform well against improved competition in Las Vegas.

Lucas and the rest of the staff have used the past several games as a chance to develop the chemistry with a team full of new players.

Malik Reneau missed his second consecutive game Friday with a shoulder injury. Coach Jai Lucas will hope to get him back ahead of the tournament.

The Hurricanes (5-1) will face TCU(4-1) in the opening round of the Players Era 16 tournament on Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena.

Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. EST, with coverage on ESPNU.