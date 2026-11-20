Following back-to-back wins against Saint Peter’s and Jacksonville, the Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball team extended their winning streak to six games with a 67-41 victory over FIU on Thursday night at the Watsco Center.

The Hurricanes showed their offensive intensity from the start. Although FIU won the tipoff, junior guard Gal Raviv scored Miami’s first points on a fast break.

The score stayed close early, and FIU’s defense looked like a competitive match to Miami’s aggressive offense. The Panthers took their largest lead of the night, 7-5, with 6:39 left in the first quarter.

Raviv made Miami’s first 3-pointer of the game to put the Hurricanes ahead and into an offensive rhythm.

Miami closed the quarter on a 13-0 run to lead 18-7.

Carrying that same momentum into the second quarter, Miami held FIU to just seven points while staying hot offensively.

FIU aggressively defended the rim and didn’t allow easy layups, so Miami found its place at the free-throw line, going 5-of-7 (71.4%) in the first half. Junior guard Ahnay Adams scored four of the five.

Adams proved efficient from beyond the line too. She scored her first field goal of the night on a contested layup off a sharp pass from Raviv and completed the and-one, getting the crowd going.

Miami led 28-14 at halftime after holding FIU to 4-of-18 shooting.

If Miami looked coordinated in the second quarter, the third showed just how calculated the Hurricanes could be. Raviv and Adams showed off their court vision with fast plays and sharp assists, including a Raviv assist that led to Adams’ second and-one of the night.

While Adams drove for layup after layup, sophomore forward Natalie Wetzel and junior forward Gianna Corbitt started to get hot from behind the arc, with Wetzel hitting back-to-back 3-pointers.

Raviv closed out the quarter strong, 52-32, with a long midrange jumper, followed by an assist to Wetzel for an easy layup.

Miami’s defense was the highlight of the fourth quarter. The Hurricanes recorded six steals, three of them by Adams and two by senior guard Amarachi Kimpson, and FIU went scoreless over the final 2:42 while committing four turnovers.

Raviv led the way with 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting, along with six assists, five rebounds and no turnovers in 37 minutes. Adams finished with 15 points, going 6-of-8 at the free-throw line.

Corbitt led the bench with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting and five rebounds, and Wetzel went 3-for-3 from the field, including 2-for-2 from 3-point range, for eight points in 14 minutes.

Behind that balanced effort, Miami took down its cross-town rivals by 26, a standard for UM so far this season. The Hurricanes’ average margin of victory in their first six games is more than 33 points, and will look to carry that momentum to their first Power 4 games of the season during “Feast Week.”

The Hurricanes will take on the Michigan Wolverines on Monday, Nov. 23, at 4 p.m. ET at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.