Grand Theft Auto VI, which is set in “Vice City,” or the GTA universe’s version of Miami, is scheduled for release on Nov. 19, and locals are filled with anticipation.

Rockstar Games’ marketing team launched a “Vice City Takeover” to celebrate the release, partnering with Miami brands and businesses to build installations and host promotional events like the giant “Welcome to Vice City” mural in Wynwood and E11EVEN nightclub’s GTA-themed takeover.

Miami-Dade county and Rockstar Games reached a marketing package valued at $3.9 million, according to a press release from the Mayor’s office of Miami-Dade County.

The sixth installment of Grand Theft Auto has been in development for more than 10 years, and is estimated to have a budget of more than $1 billion, as described by Red Bull.

Gamers of all ages have been anxiously anticipating GTA’s Nov. 19 release.

“I’ve been waiting for GTA 6 since I was in middle school,” said engineering student Jackson Welch. “I remember watching my friend’s older brother play the game. It feels like for the last ten years there was always a rumor about an alleged release.”

Welch also said that the marketing of GTA 6 throughout Miami made him more excited about the game.

“The GTA Heat game, signs being put up and all the new music being released makes it feel like the game is coming to life,” he said.

The game, which revolves around fast cars and partying, will feature venues heavily inspired by well-known Miami locations, especially Miami’s nightlife.

In real life, E11EVEN nightclub has temporarily been renamed NINE1NINE, which is Vice City’s version of the club that appears in the game. The actual venue will host performances from major names like Wiz Khalifa and BossMan Dlow during its time as NINE1NINE.

Club Space is also embracing the “Vice City” rebrand. Space will become “The Vault,” and feature performances from Chris Lorenzo, PAWSA, Prospa and more from Nov. 20 to 22.

Rockstar Games also partnered with the creators of III Points Music Festival to host “GTA VI: The Festival” on Nov. 21.

The festival will be held in Wynwood with headline performances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, SoFaygo, Cardi B, Justice and more. Ticket access was awarded via lottery system, with codes sent via SMS message to winners of the lottery.

Rockstar Games expanded its marketing beyond the Miami music and party scene, collaborating with The Miami Heat to host a Vice City night.

On Nov. 18, the night before the game’s release, Heat players will don GTA-themed jerseys, and the Kaseya Center’s court will be redesigned to match the purple, blue and pink color scheme of the game.

The Kaseya Center even installed a giant “Welcome to Vice City” sign on top of the arena, as reported by CBS 12.

“One of the first things my roommate and I noticed when walking into the Kaseya Center for the Doja Cat concert was the giant ‘Welcome to Vice City’ sign,” said freshman Sofia Greco.

The game garners global excitement, with fans of the game spanning far beyond the 305.

An Army division in Fort Stewart, Georgia, has offered soldiers four days off during the GTA IV release, in exchange for a reenlistment of two to six years, as reported by NBC News.

NBC News also outlined that 20 soldiers have accepted the offer, exchanging years of service for four days of uninterrupted gameplay.

The strategic placement of GTA 6 in Miami-inspired “Vice City” demonstrates just how deeply Miami’s global image is intertwined with the game’s legacy and cultural impact.