For nearly three decades, the two-story Barnes & Noble at The Shops at Sunset Place has served as a quiet study spot or a place to grab coffee with friends. Now, that staple location will permanently close its doors on Jan. 13, 2027.

The store is closing as a larger part of the redevelopment of the Shops at Sunset Place. The plans, which were announced in August of 2024, will transform the shopping center into a mix-use area, featuring residential buildings, retail, restaurants and entertainment.

“We have had a long tenure at The Shops at Sunset Place, brought to an end by the redevelopment project,” Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt said in a press release.

“We are very grateful to the community for their support and look forward to opening further new bookstores across Miami in the coming years.”

The bookstore opened in 1999 during a period of major expansion for the company. While much of Sunset Place faded into vacant storefronts in recent years, the two-story bookstore remained active after marking its 27th anniversary despite the calling for transformation.

For UM students and faculty, the location offered a change of scenery with a close proximity to campus.

The closure makes way for a massive transformation of the 10-acre Sunset Place site. Midtown Development purchased the property in 2020, and plans to demolish the existing structure to build a complex, featuring 1,500 residential units, a 287-room hotel, with modern retail stores and dining spaces. According to Barnes & Noble, employees at the South Miami location will be offered positions at surrounding stores.

Despite boarding up the Sunset Place storefront and recently closing its West Kendall location, Barnes & Noble is undergoing a broader national and local expansion. After dropping below 600 locations nationwide in 2023, the company now operates more than 730 bookstores and expects to open 60 new stores in 2026.

In October, the company opened a new Miami location in Midtown, following two other Miami-area store openings in 2025.

Once the South Miami doors close in January, both Hurricanes and local book lovers can still visit the Barnes & Noble location on Miracle Mile, along with nearby stores in Pinecrest, Kendall and Midtown. However, for many on campus, the walkable convenience of the Sunset location will be hard to replace.

With just two months left before the doors lock for good, members of the University community still have time to stop by, browse the shelves, and grab one last coffee.

As South Miami prepares for a redeveloped future, the departure of Barnes & Noble marks the end of a 27-year chapter—one that thousands of UM students and faculty contributed to.