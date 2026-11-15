College GameDay heads to the “U” for Miami-Virginia Tech

ESPN’s “College GameDay” is heading to the University of Miami ahead of No. 7 Miami’s game against Virginia Tech.

Saturday marks the second consecutive year that ESPN’s flagship pregame TV show heads to Coral Gables and second time this season the Hurricanes are featured on College GameDay.

UM was featured on College GameDay on Nov. 7 in South Bend, Ind. ahead of Miami’s marquee matchup with Notre Dame, and hosted last season against the Florida Gators.

The show has visited Miami on nine previous occasions, with Saturday’s show marking the third time it will be hosted on the University campus.

College GameDay is a free, open event to the public, live from Lakeside Patio between the Donna E. Shalala Student Center and the Norman A. Whitten University Center Pool on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Host Rece Davis joins former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, 1991 Heisman winner Desmond Howard, analyst Kirk Herbstreit and media personality Pat McAfee.

The show brings rabid energy for college football to the UM campus, making it one of the most memorable collegiate experiences across the nation.

McAfee made the trip to Coral Gables unforgettable a year ago, closing the show by jumping from the 33-foot high dive into the UC Pool as he picked the Hurricanes to beat the Gators.

The decision to bring the show to Coral Gables next week likely stems from the Hurricanes impressive undefeated ACC record, where the Canes can clinch a spot in the ACC championship with a win on Saturday.

Miami will face the Virginia Tech Hokies later on at the Hard Rock Stadium, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.