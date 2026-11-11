A guide to Homecoming Week 2026

​Everybody knows it’s Homecoming Week, but not everyone knows where and when everything is happening. This week and weekend, the University of Miami campus will be filled with alumni, sponsored events, more students than usual, and, of course, familiar traditions. Under this year’s theme, “Flip the Script,” Homecoming combines longtime traditions with several new additions and reimagined events.

Wednesday​

The biggest student event of the week kicks off at the Watsco Center with the annual Homecoming concert, headlined by rapper NLE Choppa. The concert is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. opening with Eckhart band, the winner of the battle of the bands competition on Oct. 22.

Students can also participate in Hurricanes Help the Hometown from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at Lakeside Patio, a community service initiative that encourages Canes to give back while celebrating Homecoming.

Thursday​

Campus spirit takes center stage with Canes Spirit Day, where students, faculty and staff are encouraged to wear orange and green and participate in interactive activities across campus. Alumni Weekend and Homecoming officially begin, bringing graduates back to Coral Gables for reunions, networking receptions, campus tours and special events hosted by individual schools and colleges. The day also features the annual Alumni Awards celebration, recognizing distinguished members of the UM community.

Friday

​One of Homecoming’s most anticipated traditions, the Hurricane Howl Block Party, takes place at Lakeside Patio, Rock Plaza and Stanford Circle. The event will have food trucks, games, giveaways, student organizations and entertainment throughout the evening. The celebration culminates with the annual Boat Burning and fireworks display over Lake Osceola, a tradition that remains one of the most popular and most attended events.

Saturday

Homecoming concludes as the Miami Hurricanes take on Duke at Hard Rock Stadium. Tailgates, alumni reunions and pregame festivities fill the hours before fans head into the stadium for the Homecoming matchup. With traditions old and new, Homecoming 2026 offers students plenty of opportunities to celebrate what it means to be a Cane.

For more tailored events and activities, visit the Alumni & Friends page on the University of Miami’s website.