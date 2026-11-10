A new way to find a match: Ditto dating app arrives at UM

More opportunities for love have arrived at UM through the college dating app Ditto, where students can be paired each week with other students from their same university.

Users have to submit their preferences to the app by midnight on Tuesday, then their match will be revealed at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The user can either reject the match or agree and schedule a possible date.

“The process for signing up for the dating app was really easy. You just put what hobbies you like to do, what preferences you like and just the kind of person you’re looking for,” said freshman Sahana Jakes, who signed up for ditto after seeing it on THM instagram page.

Jakes found that the app both matched her with people that were similar to her preferences and also some that were not.

After going on a date through the help of Ditto, Jakes felt that utilizing the app made the date calmer than a typical date would.

“I definitely liked the experience of going on a date through this app because it felt very easy-going and natural,” said Jakes.

Another user that signed up was freshman Jaxon Truesdale. He also believed that “signing up for the app was simple” and that the users were able to put a lot of information.

However, he has not had the same experience as Jakes.

“They’ve matched me with two people I’ve considered but haven’t gone on a date,” said Truesdale.

Truesdale would not recommend the app to other students though.

“I feel like most people forgot about it from the first week,” said Truesdale. “I personally signed up for it for fun.”

On the other hand, Jakes would recommend it.

“Theres not that much harm in doing it because if it doesn’t work out you don’t really have any kind of loss. It doesn’t come with the hassle of other dating apps,” said Jakes.

Although students have had different experiences with Ditto, the app provides another way for UM students to meet potential romantic partners. Whether students are looking for a relationship or simply trying something new, Ditto offers a chance to make connections beyond their usual campus circles.