Takeaways from Miami’s 31-24 loss against Notre Dame

Last year, when the Hurricanes faced off against the Fighting Irish in their season opener, Miami emerged victorious in spectacular, nail-biting fashion.

In front of a roaring home crowd at Hard Rock Stadium, the Hurricanes held off a late Notre Dame comeback to secure a 27-24 victory, opening their season with a statement win over one of college football’s most storied programs.

This year, the roles were reversed.

More than a thousand miles from home, in the heart of South Bend, the Hurricanes found themselves on the losing end of another spectacular, nail-biting showdown.

And this time, it was Notre Dame celebrating.

“Proud of our players for the resilience they showed through,” said head coach Mario Cristobal post-game.

But with Miami suffering its first loss of the season, the Hurricanes showed they weren’t invincible.

Malachi Toney, you are missed

It seems that much of Miami’s early offensive struggles against Notre Dame had to do with the absence of star wideout Malachi Toney.

Toney, who suffered a high ankle sprain Wednesday during practice, underwent surgery and is expected to return in time for the College Football Playoffs.

“He’s like an alley cat,” said Cristobal. “He always lands perfectly on his feet, no matter what body position he contorts himself into.”

“But he got a little bit tangled up and fell awkward,” he continued.

The Heisman Trophy contender has been one of Miami’s most explosive offensive weapons this season, consistently providing quarterback Darian Mensah with a reliable target.

But Saturday night, the Hurricanes were forced to navigate one of their toughest matchups without him.

And it showed.

Entering Saturday’s matchup, Toney had accounted for 1,027 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns through eight games, representing nearly 40% of Miami’s receiving yards.

Miami struggled to establish an offensive rhythm early, managing just three points in the first half.

But Toney’s absence wasn’t just felt on the stat sheet.

“It was tough. Besides how good of a player he is, he’s a real leader,” said wide receiver Cooper Barkate. “He wanted us to go out there and play like he was out there.”

Barkate and Elija Lofton did their best to pick up the slack, racking up 205 yards, 17 receptions and three touchdowns between themselves.

But beyond them, no other Hurricane caught more than two passes — something the Hurricanes will need to adjust as Toney recovers.

Defense needs to do some soul searching

Miami’s defense has been less proficient than its offense this season, but Saturday night exposed some serious vulnerabilities.

While Miami’s run defense held up reasonably well — limiting the Irish to just 93 yards rushing on 29 carries — Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr carved through the Hurricanes’ secondary, completing 29 of 40 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

“Our defense had a hard time getting our cleats in the ground,” said Cristobal.

The Fighting Irish accumulated 412 yards of total offense, repeatedly capitalizing on Miami’s defensive breakdowns.

After holding Notre Dame to a field goal on its opening possession, Miami surrendered two second-quarter touchdowns, allowing the Irish to take a 17-3 lead into halftime.

Things only deteriorated from there.

Notre Dame extended its lead to 24-3 early in the third quarter, leaving the Hurricanes facing an unfamiliar 21-point deficit.

Although Miami’s defense eventually found its footing, the early damage proved too much to overcome.

For a team with national championship aspirations, allowing opponents to establish commanding leads is a habit the Hurricanes cannot afford to develop.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // UM quarterback Darian Mensah scrambles on Nov. 7, 2026 in South Bend, Ind.

Second-half Mensah remembered he was a Heisman candidate

During the first half, Mensah looked out of form Saturday night in South Bend.

Miami’s offense was far less cohesive than fans have grown accustomed to seeing, managing just a field goal despite reaching Notre Dame’s 1-yard line during the second quarter.

But after the Fighting Irish extended their lead to 24-3, something changed.

Mensah began looking much more like the quarterback who had led Miami to eight consecutive victories.

He connected with tight end Lofton for a 12-yard touchdown before finding Barkate for another score, bringing the Hurricanes within seven points.

“We rallied in the third quarter, and that’s what I was proud of,” Barkate said.

Mensah ultimately finished with 276 passing yards and three touchdowns, completing 24 of 43 passes — leading Miami to 21 second-half points.

But a costly third-quarter interception halted the Hurricanes’ momentum, allowing Notre Dame to restore its two-touchdown advantage.

Mensah demonstrated his ability to orchestrate a comeback, but his early struggles ultimately left Miami with too much ground to make up.

Controversial calls

Perhaps the most consequential receiving play of the night was one that didn’t count.

“Like we told our team before we left Miami, do not leave it in the hands of the officials because that’s what you’re going to get out here,” continued Cristobal.

In the fourth quarter, Lofton appeared to secure a game-tying touchdown catch — both hands on the ball and both feet in the endzone — but officials ruled the pass incomplete after a Notre Dame defender knocked the ball loose.

“I thought it was a touchdown,” Barkate said.

The ruling, which was upheld following review, prompted frustration from head coach Mario Cristobal and effectively ended Miami’s scoring campaign.

“Very disappointed with how that was called,” added Cristobal. “It’s bulls—t.”

With Duke awaiting next week, the Hurricanes have little time to dwell on their first defeat.

“[Coach Cristobal] let us know it’s supposed to hurt,” Barkate finished. “But Monday, it’s all forward on Duke.”

Editor’s note: For an opposing perspective on this topic, read this article by The Observer, the student newspaper of Notre Dame.