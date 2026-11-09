France has a right to protest, not to riot

France’s recent protests began with people seeking lower living costs, better education and changes in government policy.

These concerns are not unique to France. College students and Miami residents also face rising living costs and concerns about their education, making the issues behind these protests relevant to home.

Now, reports of looting, fires and violence are threatening to overshadow the reasons protestors took to the streets in the first place.

France has a long history of protecting freedom of expression and the right to protest. The French Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen of 1789 recognizes these rights.

People have the right to protest and demand change, but there is a line between standing up for what you believe in and putting others in danger.

Dr. Gregory Koger, a professor of political science at the University of Miami, explained that “protests are an important part of self-government” because they allow citizens to demonstrate how passionate they are about particular issues. “France has a long tradition of street protests, making demonstrations a familiar way for citizens to express their concerns.”

In the past few weeks, thousands of people have taken to the streets across France, including students.

Many demonstrations have been peaceful, with protesters calling for more teachers, better school facilities and more government support for public education. The protests began in September when students spoke out against teacher shortages and overcrowded classrooms. As the protests spread, more people joined to push for action on rising living costs and proposed government spending cuts.

When citizens feel their government ignores their concerns, protesting gives them a way to demand accountability. Students, especially, should have a say in decisions that affect their future.

However, when protests turn violent, the original message begins to get lost. Destroying a small business doesn’t lower the cost of living or improve schools. Business owners shouldn’t have to pay the price for outrage directed at the government.

But, history has shown that protests can bring change without violence.

During the Civil Rights Movement, the Montgomery Bus Boycott challenged racial segregation through organized, nonviolent resistance. For more than a year, Black residents refused to use segregated buses, putting economic pressure on the city.

“Violence invites oppression,” Dr. Koger explained, pointing to one of the reasons the Civil Rights Movement emphasized nonviolence. Turning to violence can give governments a reason to respond with greater force, which can hurt the people protesting.

The boycott interfered with daily life and challenged an unjust system without destroying businesses or endangering innocent people.

Peaceful protests aren’t always enough for some people. Governments can ignore demonstrations. Before the American Revolution, colonists used destructive acts like the Boston Tea Party to protest British policies.

However, Dr. Koger pointed to recent protests against the Trump administration, including the No Kings rallies, as examples of how Americans have used peaceful demonstrations to express their opposition. He explained that protesters may avoid violence because they do not want to give the government a reason to crack down on demonstrations.

But when violence takes over the headlines, the initial message gets lost. Instead of discussing education reform or rising prices, the conversation has shifted to police responses, arrests and property damage in France.

The French government should listen to protesters and address their concerns by holding those responsible for violence accountable.

Supporting a protest doesn’t mean defending everything done in its name. Peaceful protesters shouldn’t be overshadowed by those who turn to violence.

The people protesting in France have legitimate concerns, but violence should not be excused simply because people agree with the cause. There is a difference between calling for change and putting others at risk.