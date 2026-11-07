No. 14 Miami rolls past Wagner 83-57 in home opener

No. 14 Miami defeated Wagner 83-57 Friday night at the Watsco Center, earning its first win of the season during its home opener.

After struggling offensively in Monday’s loss to No. 1 Florida, the Hurricanes found their rhythm against Wagner, using a strong second-half performance to pull away.

Miami initially struggled to get going against Wagner’s defensive pressure, trailing 10-8 four minutes into the first half.

Fifth-year senior Malik Reneau helped spark Miami offensively with two early layups before Miami took control with a 14-2 run to build a 22-12 advantage over the Seahawks halfway through the first half.

Freshman Caleb Gaskins led the charge with multiple baskets during the run, while a half-court alley-oop from Brent Bland to Robert Miller III energized the crowd at the Watsco Center.

Miami carried a 34-21 lead into halftime, relying heavily on their defense. The Hurricanes held Wagner to just 8-of-34 shooting from the field and 3-of-15 from beyond the arc in the first half. UM also forced four turnovers and outrebounded the Seahawks 24-21.

The Hurricanes’ offense continued to face challenges against Wagner’s full-court press and 2-3 zone, shooting 12-of-30 from the field and 3-of-13 from three-point range in the first half. In the opening half, Reneau led the Hurricanes with eight points and four rebounds, while Gaskins added seven points and six rebounds.

Miami’s men’s basketball team huddles together against No.1 Florida on Nov. 2 2026 in Tampa, Fla. // Photo Courtesy of @CanesHoops on X

Miami came out of halftime with a different offensive approach which helped them take control of the game.

The Hurricanes pushed the tempo in transition and took advantage of fast-break scoring opportunities before Wagner could establish its zone defense. Miami opened the second half on a 12-3 run, with Shelton Henderson scoring eight points off multiple steals that led to fast-break layups and dunks.

The defensive pressure continued as Miami held Wagner without a field goal for the first six minutes of the second half. Miami’s defense consistently forced contested shots and limited Wagner’s opportunities in the paint throughout the night.

Henderson provided the highlight of the night with a crossover along the sideline that sent his defender off balance before finishing with a dunk. The play gave Miami a 65-39 lead with 7:12 remaining in the game.

Henderson led the way for Miami with 19 points, including 16 in the second half, while adding five assists. Reneau finished with 12 points, and Gaskins followed with 11 points. Nine Miami players scored in a balanced offensive attack.

Saint Peter’s transfer Bland knocked down two three-pointers near the end of the game, putting the finishing touches on Miami’s victory.

Miami finished 31-of-58 from the field and 16-of-18 from the free-throw line while collecting 36 rebounds and recording 10 steals.

UM (1-1) will continue its five-game homestand at the Watsco Center against North Florida on Monday, Nov. 9.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. EST, with coverage on ACC Network.