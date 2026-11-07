Miami notches five-set upset win against No. 23 Stanford

The Miami Hurricanes won a hard-fought five-set match (22-25, 26-24, 25-20, 22-25, 16-14) against No. 23 Stanford on Friday, Nov. 6, at home.

With their second ranked win of the 2026 campaign, the Canes improved to 12-10 overall and 10-3 in conference play.

Miami was well-rested off a dominant sweep against Virginia Tech, last Sunday and brought that momentum into this matchup against the odds-favored Cardinal.

Both teams started strong, but Stanford eventually took the first multi-point lead, 11-8. Miami answered with five straight points, including three kills from freshman outside hitter Ruth Martinez.

This back-and-forth nature gave a glimpse for the remainder of the match, as Stanford took the first set 25-22.

After Stanford took an early lead in the second set, Miami went on a 6-3 run into the media timeout to take a 15-12 lead.

Kills from Denitsa Angelova and Asia Harvey, along with an ace from Gaby Arroyo, pushed the lead to five. Stanford closed in but freshman Stalena Van Duesen delivered a serve to secure the second set for the Canes, 26-24.

Miami took its first lead of set three by capitalizing on two Stanford errors.

Stanford responded with a 4-0 run, forcing Miami to call a timeout as the Hurricanes fell behind 11-6.

After the break, the Canes scored three straight points — highlighted by two kills from Sonja Danilovic — to tie Stanford at 14.

The Canes rode the hot hand to a 25-20 win in set three, putting themselves a set win away from the match win.

Stanford jumped out to a 19-10 lead in the fourth set before Miami clawed back to 20-15.

The Cardinal forced the fifth set with a 25-22 win, where both teams wouldn’t budge.

A Martinez kill followed by three consecutive blocks from herself and Logan Wiley gave Miami a 6-3 lead.

Stanford pushed back to cut the deficit to one, but Miami held on to a three-point cushion behind timely kills from Harvey and Danilovic. The Cardinal then surged late, scoring five of the next six points to take a 14-13 lead.

Facing match point, Miami responded with a game-ending 3-0 run.

Driven by Danilovic and capped off by two consecutive Martinez kills, the Hurricanes secured the 16-14 fifth-set victory.

Miami’s offensive effort was led by Martinez’s 21 kills, supported by Harvey (18) and Danilovic (14). Setter Ariana Rodriguez directed the offense with 47 assists, officially surpassing 3,000 career assists to move into fifth place all-time in program history. Defensively, Arroyo led the back row with 19 digs, Rodriguez added a double-double with 16 digs, and Angelova posted a team-high five blocks.

Miami will host California on Sunday to wrap up the weekend against its West coast ACC foes.

First serve inside Freeman Indoor Stadium at the Knight Sports Complex is set for 1 p.m. EST.