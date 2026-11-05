Hurricane Huddle (10/28 – 11/4): Historic Wins, Rivalries, and Milestones Auto Draft

From football’s big win over North Carolina to volleyball’s continued success in ACC play, Miami athletics had an exciting week of performances. The excitement continues as No. 1 Miami gets ready for a highly anticipated matchup against No. 11 Notre Dame in South Bend.

Here’s the latest edition of Hurricane Huddle (10/28-11/4):

Oct. 29 – Hurricanes Soccer Defeat Syracuse 2-1 on the Road

Miami secured a 2-1 win on the road against Syracuse on Thursday.

Freshman Maddie Sadusky and Kambryl Armstrong each scored in the second half. Goalkeeper Atlee Olofson played all 90 minutes and recorded two saves.

Oct. 30 – Hurricanes Cross Country Competes at 2026 ACC Championship

The Miami men’s and women’s cross country teams competed at the 2026 ACC Championship on Friday, hosted by Virginia Tech.

Michael Castillo led the men in the 8k, with a time of 24:45:1, recording the eighth best time in program history. Freshman John Templeton followed with a time of 25:05.2, while Carson Mitchell finished with a 25:31.4.

Madeline Scheier led the women in the fifth consecutive race, finishing with a time of 20:54.3. Freshman Zaria Hall followed with a time of 21:31.2, while Emma Hencock added a time of 22:05.9.

The Hurricanes return to competition Friday, Nov. 13, at the NCAA South Region Championship. The first race is set to begin at 9 a.m. EST.

Oct. 30 – Oct. 31 – Hurricanes Swimming and Diving Falls to Alabama in Tuscaloosa

Miami Swimming and Diving fell short to Alabama in a dual meet in Tuscaloosa, 224-110.

Ashlyn Massey led the Hurricanes with a first-place finish in the 200-yard butterfly (1:55.11) and placed third in the 100-yard butterfly.

Freshman diver Aurelie Sevigny secured another victory for Miami in the 3-meter springboard (353.63), while Emma Gullstrand won the 1-meter event (312.15).

Marissa Inouye won the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 9:47.95, while Leah Evans placed second in the 100-yard backstroke (53.28)

Phoebe Mayo added a second-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke (1:56.92), while Sophie Lenze placed second in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:13.62).

Oct. 30 – Hurricanes Volleyball Defeats Virginia 3-1 on the Road

Miami Volleyball defeated Virginia 3-1 on Friday in Charlottesville, Va.

Asia Harvey led offensively with a career-high 20 kills, adding three digs and two blocks. Ruth Martinez had 15 kills, while Sonja Danilovic added 10.

Ariana Rodriguez recorded another double double with 35 assists and a team-high 15 digs. Gaby Arroyo and Olivia Durst each added 11 digs for the Hurricanes.

Oct. 31 – Hurricanes Hold On and Defeat North Carolina 38-35 in Chapel Hill

No. 1 Miami secured a thrilling 38-35 victory against North Carolina on Saturday, ending a five-game losing drought against the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill.

Quarterback Darian Mensah completed 22 of 29 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. Malachi Toney led with seven catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Mark Fletcher Jr. made history with 13 carries for 43 yards and three touchdowns. Fletcher became Miami’s all-time leader in career touchdowns scored with 38.

With the victory, Miami remains undefeated at 8-0 overall and 6-0 in ACC play, holding onto the No. 1 spot in the rankings.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // Junior defensive end Marquise Lightfoot and freshman safety JJ Dunnigan sack North Carolina quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. on Oct. 31, 2026 at Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Nov. 1 – Hurricanes Volleyball Earns 14th Consecutive Win Against Virginia Tech

Miami defeated Virginia Tech 3-0 on the road in Blacksburg, Va. marking its 14th consecutive win over the Hokies. The Hurricanes improved to 11-10 on the season and 9-3 in ACC play.

Ruth Martinez and Sonja Danilovic both led offensively with ten kills each, while also combining for 16 digs and four blocks.

Ariana Rodriguez recorded 37 kills and ten digs, while Gaby Arroyo recorded 13 digs. Denitsa Angelova led defensively with four blocks.

Nov. 1 – Hurricanes Soccer Falls 2-0 to No. 22 Florida State at Home

Miami soccer fell 2-0 to No. 22 Florida State on Sunday at Cobb Stadium, dropping to 10-4-3 overall and 4-3-2 in ACC play.

Florida State dominated Miami, outshooting them, 10-1, including a 6-0 advantage in shots on goal.

Nov. 2 – No. 14 Miami MBB Falls to No. 1 Florida in Season Opener

The University of Miami’s Men’s Basketball team opened its 2026-2027 team with a 77-67 loss to No. 1 Florida on Monday at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa.

Acaden Lewis led Miami with a game-high 24 points and four rebounds. Somto Cyril followed with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Shelton Henderson finished with seven points and a team-high nine rebounds.

Miami finished with 39 rebounds, including 13 offensive boards. The Hurricanes outscored the Gators 26-22 in the paint.

Nov. 2 – Miami Women’s Basketball Opens Season at Home Against Florida Atlantic

Miami Women’s Basketball opened its 2026-2027 season with a 75-48 victory over Florida Atlantic on Monday at the Watsco Center.

Ahnay Adams led offensively with a career-high 21 points. Gal Raviv and Soma Okolo both scored 11 points each.

Miami shot 51.7% from the field and outrebounded Florida Atlantic, 40-27. The Hurricanes recorded 15 assists and 12 steals while holding the Owls to 31.5% shooting.

Gianna Corbitt led Miami with 10 rebounds, followed by Adams with eight. Amarchi Kimpson contributed a team-high three steals.

Upcoming:

Nov. 5 – Hurricanes Soccer Travels to South Bend to take on No. 6 Notre Dame

Miami will travel to South Bend, Ind,. on Thursday, Nov. 5, to face No. 6 Notre Dame in its regular-season finale.

The Fighting Irish enter the matchup 9-1-6 overall and 7-1-1 in ACC play, looking to extend their five-game winning streak.

The Hurricanes enter the matchup 4-4-5 overall and 2-4-3 in ACC play as they look for a spot in the Ally ACC Women’s Soccer Championship.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Nov. 5 – Miami Women’s Basketball to Host Jacksonville

The Miami Women’s Basketball Team will host Jacksonville in a non-conference matchup Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Watsco Center.

The Hurricanes enter the matchup coming off a 75-48 win over Florida Atlantic in their season opener. Jacksonville is also coming off a 75-46 victory over FIU.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Nov. 6 – Hurricanes Volleyball to Host No. 23 Stanford

Miami will host No. 23 Stanford on Friday, Nov. 6, in an ACC matchup.

The Hurricanes enter the matchup 11-10 overall and 9-3 in ACC play. Miami has been strong all season at home with a 8-3 record.

The No. 23 Cardinals enter the matchup 14-8 overall and 7-5 in ACC play. Miami looks to take advantage of Stanford’s on-the-road struggles, with a 3-5 away record.

First serve is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Nov. 6 – Hurricanes Men’s Basketball to Host Wagner in Home-Opener

The Miami Men’s Basketball Team will host Wagner on Friday, Nov. 6, at the Watsco Center for its season home-opener.

The Hurricanes enter the matchup coming off a 77-67 loss against No. 1 Florida in Tampa, Fla. Acaden Lewis led Miami offensively with a game-high 24 points.

Wagner looks to secure their first win of the season, after a 76-50 loss against Boston College.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. EST.

Nov. 7 – No. 1 Miami to take on No. 11 Notre Dame in South Bend

No. 1 Miami will travel to South Bend, Ind., on Saturday, Nov. 7 to face No. 11 Notre Dame in one of the most anticipated matchups in college football.

Tensions rose after last year’s CFP controversy between the two programs. Last year, the teams previously met in Miami, where the Hurricanes secured the 27-24 victory to open the 2025 season.

Miami enters the matchup undefeated at 8-0, holding the No. 1 spot in the new CFP rankings. Notre Dame sits at No. 11 with a 7-1 record, looking to make a statement and strengthen its playoff chances with a win over the Hurricanes.

The matchup features two quarterbacks in the 2026 Heisman Trophy race. Miami quarterback Darian Mensah is the leading contender, throwing for 2,425 yards and 25 touchdowns, with only one interception. Notre Dame’s CJ Carr looks to boost his candidacy against Miami.

Both teams struggle with defensive injuries, and Notre Dame is missing three key starters. Miami will be without star wide receiver, Malachi Toney, as he underwent ankle surgery after an injury in practice.