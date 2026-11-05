Can you date someone who identifies with a different political party?

Forget who is paying for dinner and whose turn it is to drive. Apparently, the real deal-breaker is which box you check on Election Day.

Are politics not worth jeopardizing our relationships over, or does your political affiliation strongly reflect your character and therefore affect your romantic relationships?

The last time I dated someone with a different political affiliation, we were both naive.

Our political debates were basically non-existent, mostly because neither of us knew enough to have one. Ignorance really is bliss sometimes.

Thinking back to when I had the pleasure of not knowing much about politics makes me think it’s not really about which side you’re on — it’s about how much you care to be involved.

Now that I’m more politically inclined, I think I would drive my partner nuts if we were on different sides of the aisle.

It would look a little strange to have signs for both candidates for governor in the yard.

So can it be done? Of course.

Plenty of celebrity couples have done it! Right…

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had completely different views: Urban performed for President Trump, while Kidman donated to Hillary Clinton.

Divorced.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian? We know what happened there.

Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan? Split up.

Maybe Hollywood isn’t the best place to look for relationship advice. I’m sure plenty of other things drove a wedge between them.

I doubt any of these couples were sitting in divorce court arguing over their voter registration cards. But it does make me wonder how much political compatibility actually matters.

Because at some point, politics stops being about Democrats and Republicans and starts being about beliefs and values.

And while I don’t need my partner to agree with me on every issue, I’d prefer not to feel like I’m preparing for a debate every time I open my mouth.

I would usually say don’t settle for anything in a relationship, but maybe settling for different sides of the aisle is worth it.

And if all else fails, you can always date someone who doesn’t know who the vice president is.

XOXO,

V