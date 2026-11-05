Brysen Wright joins UM’s historic 2027 WR class

The Hurricanes went into the 2027 and 2028 class prioritizing three elite five-star wideouts and walked away with a hat trick.

Nick Lennear, A’mir Sears and now Brysen Wright.

Wright announced his commitment to the University of Miami Thursday afternoon, simultaneously announcing his intention to reclassify into the class of 2027 as Sears did in July.

A 6-foot-4, 210-pounder from Jacksonville, Fla., the Mandarin High School product is a contested catch specialist with a lengthy highlight reel of his circus grabs.

Wright is considered an elite hands receiver who snatches passes out of the air and turns “50-50 throws into 80-20 balls”. Whether it’s one-handed grabs on the sideline or high-point snags in the endzone, Wright does it all.

His body control is some of the best in recent memory, able to adjust to the flight of the ball in air and maintain awareness through the play for toe tap opportunities.

Wright was originally part of the class of 2029, but has now reclassified twice and will enroll at UM next year. Wright commits to Miami at the age of 16.

He will continue to develop on top of his college-ready physicality and projects to be a matchup nightmare at the next level.

Wright can line up on the outside or in the slot, hunting weak spots in opposing defenses to gash downfield.

So far this season, he’s tallied 984 yards with 11 touchdowns at wide receiver, catching passes from UM 2028 quarterback commit Knox Annis. Wright has also featured as a hard-hitting safety and punt returner for his Mandarin side.

Often the public comparison for Wright is Jeremiah Smith — a big, physical X- receiver who punishes smaller defensive backs. But another comparison comes in the form of DeAndre Hopkins, whose hands can make up for moments without true separation.

It came down to Texas, Florida and Miami for Wright, with the “U” capitalizing on its momentum coming off a national championship appearance and current No. 1 ranking.

The Hurricanes have added another gem onto a historic 2027 recruiting class for head coach Mario Cristobal, as Wright becomes the sixth five-star of the cycle.

Miami’s total haul for the class is now pushed to 21.

With less than a month until signing day, the staff continues to work behind the scenes building the next generation of Canes football.

As it stands, Miami could roll out a 2027 receiving room of just its Florida-grown stars in Malachi Toney, Somourian Wingo, Lennear, Sears and Wright.