A’mir Sears — college football’s next two-way star commits to Miami

Not satisfied with what was already a consensus top-five recruiting class, the Miami Hurricanes have landed a verbal commitment from A’mir “A1” Sears — one of the most unique high school football prospects across the past few cycles.

Previously the number one overall player in the 2028 class, the high school phenom announced his intention to reclassify into the 2027 class earlier this week.

And despite reclassifying a year ahead of schedule, Sears remained a five-star prospect industry-wide as a two-way phenom at wide receiver and cornerback.

The South Florida superstar has the video game-like ability to make highlight reel plays all over the field in the same way college football’s last two-way star — Heisman winner Travis Hunter — did .

At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Sears possesses some of the best ability in the country on both sides of the ball.

Last season at West Broward, he notched 61 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions on defense to go along with 49 catches for 942 yards and 11 touchdowns on offense.

As a cornerback, Sears has it all.

He’s a physical, rangy defensive back who is unafraid to take risks to make plays on the ball whether it’s in the air or on the ground. Additionally, Sears uses his strength and wingspan to knock opposing wide receivers off their routes and gets his hands in the air to swat passes away.

While less polished as a wideout, the same athleticism that lets him shine on the defensive end stands out offensively.

Sears has an innate ability to win jump balls at a high clip despite his relatively wiry frame, reeling in circus-style catches along the sidelines. And, while less flashy, he brings a consistent pair of hands to target in open space before using his speed to make defenders miss.

But what’s most impressive about Sears is his instincts — a style of play which garners comparisons to the best prospects of the last few cycles, especially South Florida ones.

Like future teammate Malachi Toney and fellow 2027 Miami WR commit Nick Lennear, Sears’s name is like the stuff of legend in the South Florida football landscape.

David Lebowitz, Staff Photographer/Freshman Reciever Malachi Toney running the ball toward the endzone after a redzone catch on November 15, 2025.

Sears announced his commitment live from Dick’s House of Sport in Dadeland Mall, where he was surrounded by hoards of media, little league football players and Canes fans.

Unlike the previous decade, top South Florida Talent is staying home. And as Sears put it himself, he’s teaming up with Toney and Lennear to “bring a natty back home.”

And while wide receivers coach Kevin Beard and cornerbacks coach Terry Jefferson playfully joke with Sears that they’re gonna convince him to join their side of the field, the five-star athlete has a real green light to play both sides at the next level.

“The bond I have with [Miami’s] coaching staff is special,” Sears said to the media following his announcement.

Ahead of what will now be his final high school season following his reclassification, Sears transferred to Christopher Columbus High school. And while former players such as defensive standout Bryce Fitzgerald haven’t been able to enroll early, all signs point toward the two-way star enrolling at the University come December.

Sears becomes Miami’s 21st commit after choosing the Hurricanes over the likes of Texas A&M, LSU and Michigan, further cementing a statement class for head coach Mario Cristobal which now boasts five different five-star prospects.