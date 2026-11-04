NLE Choppa to be 2026 Homecoming headliner

The University of Miami Hurricane Productions announced rapper NLE Choppa as the headliner for this year’s Homecoming concert, following weeks of building anticipation among students.

Students gathered at Lakeside Patio ahead of the announcement, where HP members dropped a flyer from the third floor of the Donna E. Shalala Student Center at 6:30 p.m. The dramatic reveal—complete with smoke—unveiled a flyer featuring NLE Choppa’s image and drew cheers from the crowd.

Before the reveal, HP posted three clues on Instagram. Clue 1 showcased a “jackpot,” referencing the artist passing up a $3 million deal. Clue 2 highlighted Memphis, Tennessee, as the artist’s hometown and revealed the artist played high school basketball. Clue 3 was hard to miss, as HP used the song “Camelot” as the final hint.

“I already kinda knew who the artist was because of hints, and I already got my ticket and I’m excited,” said Georgina Paez, a junior studying media management.

After the reveal, students headed to the Rat for the listening party, where NLE Choppa’s music set the tone for the evening’s celebrations. Some of his biggest hits are Shotta Flow, Camelot, Walk Em Down ft. Roddy Ricch and DO IT AGAIN ft. 2Rare.

“HP Live is so excited to welcome NLE Choppa to the ‘U’ for our annual homecoming concert,” said Jake Sperling, HP Live’s marketing coordinator. “Watching from the third-floor terrace of Shalala as we dropped the banner to reveal the concert and hearing the cheers from the gathered students was so awesome.”

In recent years, UM Homecoming concerts have featured artists like A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Olivia O’Brien and Cheat Codes, Quavo, 21 Savage, Flo Rida, and Marshmello.

This year’s Homecoming concert is set for Nov. 11 at the Watsco Center. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the performance begins at 8 p.m. Students must bring their Cane Card for entry.

“Claim your ticket through the email to your UM account,” said Trinity Vodovoz, the program lead for HP Live.

Tickets are free for all UM students and will also be distributed in the breezeway in the days leading up to the event. 1,500 floor seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

In an email to The Miami Hurricane, production confirmed the free ticket giveaway and the accompanying email sent to all students on the morning of Oct. 29. Students are able to request their free tickets via Ticketmaster.