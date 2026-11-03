REVIEW: Has Marvel regained its Vision?

The first two episodes of VisionQuest premiered on Oct. 13 on Disney +. This is just the first part of an 8-episode Marvel series following the new version of The Vision. The remaining episodes will be released weekly.

After “WandaVision,” Vision was reconstructed by S.W.O.R.D. as White Vision. We didn’t know how his path would continue after regaining his memories. Following the disaster that was the series “Agatha All Along,” which followed Wanda and Vision’s son Billy through the witch’s road with “WandaVision’s” villain Agatha, there was not much hope for this new release.

Fortunately, the first two episodes are promising. It is a deep, intricate quest for Vision’s identity and family. It allows us to see the long-loved Artificial Intelligence characters that appeared throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) interacting as — almost — human beings connected by their unique form of existence.

The show reveals more of their individual personalities, like J.A.R.V.I.S., who has been with us since the beginning of the MCU in “Iron Man,” back in 2008, and E.D.I.T.H., who we briefly knew as the glasses in “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Seeing Vision try to figure out who he is after being assembled and reassembled multiple times takes us on a philosophical journey that deepens our understanding of his character and the changes he’s endured.

It is interesting to see how he resorted to reviving all the other AIs inside his headspace to feel some kind of support while navigating the unknown. He created his own family.

Even though most Marvel TV shows have been flunking, “WandaVision” was a hit when it was first released in 2021. According to Variety, it was one of the 10 most-watched original shows on streaming platforms the week of its debut.

According to The Direct, after that, in 2022, “Ms. Marvel” debuted with roughly 43% fewer minutes watched in its first week; “She-Hulk” also fell about 10% below it and later series like “Agatha All Along” and “Moon Knight” stayed just under WandaVision’s level.

Whoever decided to return to “WandaVision’s” retro aesthetic was right on the money.

Not only does it emphasize the connection between both characters, Wanda and Vision, but it also refers to part of what made the show really special: Wanda’s need to evade reality by turning her life into a sitcom. Now we see Vision evading his reality by overanalyzing his every interaction.

As soon as the show starts, there is a nostalgic montage showing Wanda and Vision’s relationship throughout the years, which was a nice touch that added a lot to the expectations we should have of the show moving forward.

While it is too early to know whether the series will live up to its potential, these first two episodes offer a promising start that gives fans a reason to keep watching.

Rating: 4/5