Boy band Eckhart to open fall homecoming concert

Five University of Miami artists competed Thursday, Oct. 23, for the coveted opening spot at the 2026 homecoming concert. Hurricane Productions hosted Battle of the Bands, providing event attendees with free Chick-fil-A and jersey giveaways.

Artists 1848, Emma Garfin, Eckhart, GVMMY and Nine Pound Lemon delivered lively performances, seeking to capture the hearts of UM students.

Dancing, laughter and singing from hundreds of UM students filled the patio. By the end of the competition, it was difficult to tell who would win for best performance.

However, Eckhart’s electric performance stood out from the rest. Eckhart is made up of lead singer Leo Fowler, drummer James Hurt, bassist Wil Eckert and guitarists Jack Kimmel and Shane Devitt.

On Lakeside Patio, they performed electric covers of Neon Trees’ “Everybody Talks” and Wheatus’ “Teenage Dirtbag.” Their performance can be compared to that of Ross Lynch’s band, The Driver Era. Eckhart radiates the same lively stage presence that draws millions of fans to Lynch and his band.

Eckhart is currently signed to the student-run record label Cane Records. The band has also released two singles on Apple Music and Spotify. These songs are titled “Garden” and “Wait for Me.”

Eckhart has previously performed at venues such as South Miami’s Tea & Poets and Tribe Tea Lounge in Broward County.

With our homecoming opener selected, one can only wonder: Who will headline the 2026 homecoming concert?