Students to be given eight tickets for Fall 2026 graduation

Fall 2026 graduates will receive eight tickets to commencement ceremonies.

Students were originally allocated six tickets each, but were notified via an email from Pat Whitely on Oct. 26 that they would be automatically provided with two more.

“I feel really excited that we received two additional graduation tickets because now everyone I wanted to share this special moment with will be able to attend and celebrate with me,” said Claire Parrish, a health science major graduating this fall.

Parrish said the additional tickets will allow her two brothers to attend the ceremony. Originally, she only had enough tickets for her parents and grandparents.

“As the youngest of three, it means a lot to me to have my entire family together to share this special moment,” Parrish said.

Seats at the ceremony are still first come, first served, so families are encouraged to arrive early. Graduates are also required to arrive at the line-up space one hour prior to the ceremony.