Connor Gooding to appear in court facing 20 felonies

After being released on bond, Connor Gooding was scheduled for a pretrial conference on Oct. 21. According to the notice to the defendant Gooding is facing 19 felonies in the third degree and one felony in the second degree.

As listed in State of Florida v. Conner Andrew Gooding, he is charged with travel to meet after use computer to lure child, attempted sexual battery: force not likely to cause serious injury, 12 counts of sexual activity involving animals, three counts of transmission harmful materials to minor, unlawful use of two-way device, tampering with evidence and possession of fake drivers license.

Gooding waived his rights to a speedy trial and filed a motion for continuance. He requested to delay his pretrial appearance to Dec. 2, 2026. The motion was granted.

Now Gooding is expected to give his deposition on Dec. 1 in anticipation of his pretrial conference.