UM student arrested for traveling to meet a child for sex

Rising University of Miami sophomore Connor Gooding was arrested on June 29, 2026, for traveling with the intention to meet a minor for sexual intercourse.

According to the official Columbia County police report released on Facebook, Gooding was communicating with someone he believed was a child over social media. In reality, the account was run by an undercover Columbia County, Fla., detective.

Gooding sent messages describing explicit actions he would like to do and sent inappropriate pictures to the undercover account despite knowing the presumed child’s age. He also asked the “child” about their parent’s schedule so that he could coordinate a time for them to meet.

Columbia County detectives eventually arrested Gooding and found condoms in his possession.

During a digital investigation detectives discovered over 25 pictures of bestiality on his devices.

Gooding was processed at the Columbia County Detention Facility and released on a $430,000 bond the next day.

While at the detention facility he was charged with the following: traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted sexual battery, using computer to lure, seduce and solicit a child, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony, distributing, transmitting, and showing obscene material to a minor on three accounts, “film, possess image video animal sex activity” on 25 accounts, possession of fictitious identification and tampering with evidence in a criminal proceeding.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Gooding also worked at KidStrong, a kid’s development center, as a youth fitness coach. Kids from 0-11 are able to attend the program.

Gooding was also a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. According to the chapter president, Logan Hone, the Epsilon-Omega chapter became aware of Gooding’s arrest shortly after it occurred and took immediate action to expel him from membership in accordance with the Fraternity’s governing policies.

The chapter additionally shared this official statement.

“The allegations described are deeply troubling and are wholly inconsistent with the values and standards of Lambda Chi Alpha. The safety and well-being of others, along with the expectation that our members conduct themselves with integrity and respect for the law, are fundamental to our Fraternity. Because this is an active criminal matter, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further on the specific allegations or the ongoing legal proceedings.”

The Columbia County sheriff’s office is still working on the case and expects more charges to follow.