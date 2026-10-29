REVIEW: Lizzy McAlpine’s album “Angel” is a soft and mature outlook on love

Lizzy McAlpine’s fourth album, “Angel,” follows life’s ups and downs with themes of grief, longing, and both platonic and romantic love.

McAlpine’s career dates back to her Youtube and SoundCloud origins, where she began posting her own original songs and covers. She went on to self-release her first album “Give Me a Minute” in 2020.

From here, she released her second album “Five Seconds Flat,” with songs like “Ceilings” gaining traction on social media.

“Pushing it Down and Praying” and “Spring into Summer” are standout singles in her discography, with messages that connect with a large audience.

“Angel” is consistent with her past of profound lyricism, haunting harmonies and comforting vocal range.

Calming to the ear, the instrumental elements of the album, most notably the unique guitar rhythms and melodies, resonate immediately.

The guitar pattern in “Over Country” has a nostalgic feel, creating a sense of longing for our loved ones across the country or in different parts of the world.

“Mason’s Song” also has a repetitive guitar melody, which is symbolic of its theme. The song centers a long-lasting friendship in McAlpine’s life. The guitar throughout the five-minute song is symbolic to the consistency of the friendship over the years.

In the song “I have a friend,” McAlpine describes a healthy relationship with a partner, where the individual is both viewed as a lover and a close friend, exploring how having both of these innate human dynamics in one person is incredibly special.

She uses repetitive themes regarding how this person brings life into every aspect of life, with lyrics throughout the verses like “There is no place without his love to make it home” and “there is no song without his love to make it sing.”

Lyricism is arguably McAlpine’s most defining characteristic as an artist.

“Anybody’s Fool” dives into the aftermath of the ending of a relationship.

She sings about knowing the break up was for the best, but the feeling of wishing the dynamic was the same as it was before lingers.

McAlpine then acknowledges the positive aspect of the breakup, that being the security and freedom of not being “Anybody’s Fool” in a relationship, suggesting she is happy to no longer be so emotionally invested in the individual she speaks of in the song.

These lyrics are immensely relatable, even outside of a romantic context, as being a highly emotionally invested individual can be exhausting. And once that investment ends, the weight comes off the shoulders, no matter how much we might have enjoyed it being there.

In context of the full project, it is definitely an album you are inclined to listen to more than once.

Listening to some of the emotionally heavier songs only gives you an even better experience the more you listen. The lyrics in “I Have a Friend” began to really resonate after the third time I heard it.

It is also apparent that a lot of thought went into the album’s production.

All 14 songs last at least three minutes, with some stand-out longer pieces like “Over Country”, “Our Strange Ways” and “Mason’s Song”.

It truly is the kind of album that forces you to reflect and connect with your own life and your experiences. It makes you want to view things in that same mature light that McAlpine does.

Following with the gentle folk patterns and calm melodies, the album lacks diversity in its musicality.

In previous works like her album “Five Seconds Flat,” McAlpine displays a wide contrasting dynamic of upbeat and ballad-like songs.

However, the lack of diversity does not make the contents within the album any less impactful.

One theme remains incredibly consistent with the album and McAlpine’s last album “Older,” the sense of growth as an individual and her strong outlook in her lyrics.

Lizzy McAlpine is a master at telling stories and describing what she took away from those experiences in her songs, as if you are reading a journal entry from her. Her ability to reflect and appreciate both the good and bad in her experiences within her music is a compelling element of her artistry.

The intertwining of guitar patterns, confessional vocals and reflective words make for a personal, haunting and grown-up album.

Rating: 4.5/5