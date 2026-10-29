Mirrorball Watch: “Dancing with the Stars” predictions and recap

The ballroom is back. A two-night premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 15, and Wednesday, Sept. 16, kicked off season 35 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” with a fresh lineup of celebrities ready to take the floor.

The 16 celebrities were split between the two nights, with the men performing on night one and the women performing on night two. Each celebrity and their professional dance partner performed to a song from the year the celebrity was born.

The theme let audiences get to know the celebrities while bringing nostalgic hits to the ballroom. Week two kicked off with viral hits, while week three brought yacht rock to the ballroom.

Although this is the show’s 35th season, “Dancing with the Stars” has gained momentum in recent years and expanded its viewership to younger audiences, helping the series regain popularity.

Social media has become intertwined with the show, with themed nights and pairings using platforms such as TikTok and Instagram to build support. By posting throughout the week during rehearsals, contestants give audiences an inside look at their partnerships, personalities and journeys of improvement.

Rather than simply watching the show and voting for the best dance, viewers choose who to support based on several factors, including which contestants they connect with most, both on and off the ballroom floor.

Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov

Judges’ Total: 63 out of 90

The Olympic figure skater brings strength and athleticism to the ballroom. Her background in figure skating gives her an advantage with balance, performance and choreography. She has also demonstrated that she can quickly apply feedback. Glenn has consistently been near the top of the leaderboard, tying for the highest score in Week 3.

Ciara Miller & Brandon Armstrong

Judges’ Total: 51 out of 90

The “Summer House”reality TV star brings a fun and energetic personality to the competition. On Night 1, she showed a more emotional side, but her personality really came out in Weeks 2 and 3. Her experience being on camera gives her confidence as a performer, while she continues to develop the technical side of ballroom dancing.

Connor Wood & Rylee Arnold

Judges’ Total: 51 out of 90

This comedian and podcaster brings relatability and a lighthearted energy. Although he has no dance experience, Wood is demonstrating progress week to week. Throughout the week, he shares looks into their rehearsals on social media, which has garnered support from followers. He is still developing his technique, but his willingness to have fun with the dances makes him an entertaining contestant to watch.

Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach

Judges’ Total: 62 out of 90

Frech is a two-time gold medal-winning Paralympian who brings impressive athletic ability and determination to the ballroom. He and his partner, Daniella, work together to tweak moves and styles to accommodate his prosthetic. Despite challenges that might hold others back, Frech shows impressive rhythm and performance, making him a standout contestant. Ezra and Daniella were at the top of the leaderboard in Week 2.

Guillermo Rodriguez & Witney Carson

Judges’ Total: 37 out of 90

Although the Jimmy Kimmel Live sidekick consistently lands at the bottom of the leaderboard, fans online love to support him. His relatable honesty and kind personality make him stand out. His partner, Witney, brings his humor and lightheartedness into their dances, letting his personality shine through. The overwhelming online support and voting have kept him in the competition. He continues to improve and develop his dancing skills.

Harry Shum Jr. & Jenna Johnson

Judges’ Total: 63 out of 90

The “Glee” and “Grey’s Anatomy” star comes from an extensive dance background, but he still demonstrates a strong desire to improve his ballroom skills. Shum has a big advantage over less experienced contestants. His experience performing and learning choreography allows him to pick up routines quickly, while his acting background helps him bring character to each dance. He started the season at the top of the leaderboard on Night 1 and tied for the highest score in Week 3.

Jackson Olson & Emma Slater

Judges’ Total: 51 out of 90

The Savannah Bananas athlete and social media creator brings an energetic personality and confidence to the competition. His online performing experience helps him pick up choreography, while his athleticism gives him an advantage on the dance floor. However, he is still working to improve his technique and adjust to the ballroom style.

Jenna Dewan & Val Chmerkovskiy

Judges’ Total: 61 out of 90

The actress and performer has one of the strongest dance backgrounds in the cast. Her professional experience gives her a strong understanding of movement, musicality and performance, allowing her to adapt those skills to ballroom. Although Dewan has an advantage over many contestants, working with a partner is still a new challenge for her. Dewan tied for the highest score in Week 2 and has remained near the top of the leaderboard.

Julia Stiles & Ezra Sosa

Judges’ Total: 53 out of 90

The “10 Things I Hate About You” actress brings years of experience performing in front of cameras and audiences to the competition. Her ability to portray emotion and connect with a character helps her tell a story through her dances, even as she learns ballroom technique. However, Stiles is still working on technique and executing the choreography as the live component of the show is brand new to her.

Maura Higgins & Mark Ballas

Judges’ Total: 62 out of 90

The Irish reality television personality brings confidence and charisma to the ballroom. Her experience in entertainment and in front of cameras helps her stay authentic and lets her personality shine through in each performance. Higgins had one of the strongest starts to the season, earning the top spot on the leaderboard in Week 2.

Tatyana Ali & Jan Ravnik

Judges’ Total: 51 out of 90

The actress and singer brings years of performance experience to the competition. Ali starred on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, the show’s host, giving her years of experience performing in front of audiences and cameras. Her role as a mother also makes her relatable to viewers, while her entertainment background gives her confidence onstage. Ali has shown clear improvement as she becomes more comfortable with the ballroom.

Tyler Cameron & Sharna Burgess

Judges’ Total: 50 out of 90

The “Bachelorette” television personality and former athlete brings athleticism and competitiveness to the ballroom. His physical background helps him handle the demands of choreography and incorporate lifts into the dances. Cameron continues to work on his musicality and ballroom technique.

Eliminated contestants

Week 1featured a double elimination, with Sarah Jane Nader & Hailey Bills and Conner Leavitt & Adele Zaikman leaving the competition. Giada De Laurentiis & Alan Bersten were eliminated in Week 2, followed by Taylor Hanson & Britt Stewart in Week 3. Judges’ scores and audience voting during the live show eliminated these contestants.