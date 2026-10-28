No. 1 Miami travels to North Carolina in Halloween matchup

The Miami Hurricanes have spent the last two weeks proving why they belong at the top of college football.

Now, they’ll have to prove they can stay there.

For the Hurricanes, Saturday’s matchup against UNC-Chapel Hill presents an opportunity to extend their undefeated season — and snap a five-game losing streak against the Tar Heels, a program that has consistently given Miami trouble in recent years.

Miami has not faced off against North Carolina since 2023, when they fell to the Tar Heels in a heartbreaking 41-31 loss in Kenan Stadium. The Hurricanes have lost five straight matchups against UNC dating back to 2019.

With a highly anticipated showdown against No. 5 Notre Dame looming on Nov. 7, Miami cannot afford to overlook the Tar Heels who’ve proven a thorn in its side.

Miami enters Saturday’s contest boasting one of the most explosive offenses in college football, averaging an FBS-leading 49 points and 551.9 total yards per game.

Quarterback Darian Mensah has been at the center of that success, throwing for 2,151 yards and 22 touchdowns through seven games, leading the country in completion percentage (81.4%).

Against Pittsburgh, Mensah delivered another dominant performance, completing 31 of 37 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

But the most dangerous weapon in Miami’s offensive arsenal is wideout Malachi Toney.

The sophomore standout erupted for a program-record 16 receptions, 194 receiving yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers, further cementing his status as one of the nation’s premier receivers.

Through seven games, Toney has amassed 952 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, becoming something of a nightmare for opposing defensive brigades.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // Sophomore receiver Malachi Toney breaks away from Pitt defenders on Oct. 24, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium.

North Carolina’s defense, which allows an average of 372.7 yards per game, will have its hands full containing the Mensah-Toney connection, as the two have developed a formidable shorthand.

“At his age, that’s pretty impressive. I don’t see any weak points in his game,” said North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick.

The Tar Heels have struggled particularly on third downs, allowing opponents to convert 43.1% of their attempts. Miami, meanwhile, converts roughly 54.5% of its third-down opportunities — ranking fifth nationally.

But while Miami’s offensive firepower has attracted national attention, the Hurricanes’ defense has quietly established itself as one of the country’s most formidable units, despite struggling a bit against rival Florida State in their Oct. 17 matchup.

Miami now enters Saturday allowing just 60 rushing yards per game, the best mark in the FBS.

That could spell trouble for a North Carolina offense, who averages just 114 rushing yards per contest.

The Tar Heels are led by quarterback Billy Edwards Jr., who has thrown for 1,530 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

His primary target, Jordan Shipp, has recorded 543 receiving yards on 41 receptions.

North Carolina enters the matchup looking to rebound from a heartbreaking 31-30 overtime loss to Syracuse on Saturday. Despite holding a 20-10 advantage midway through the third quarter, the Tar Heels surrendered their lead before eventually falling on a successful two-point conversion in overtime.

Edwards completed 27 of 44 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, while Shipp added eight receptions for 102 yards and a score.

The defeat snapped North Carolina’s two-game winning streak and dropped the Tar Heels to 2-2 in conference play.

Still, under a six-time Super Bowl winning head coach in Belichick, UNC presents an intriguing challenge for a Miami team seeking to maintain its position atop the national rankings.

One area of concern for the Hurricanes remains discipline.

Despite their dominant victory over Pittsburgh, Miami committed 10 penalties for 77 yards, continuing a troubling trend that has occasionally disrupted an otherwise efficient offense.

“We had far too many penalties tonight,” Mensah said following Saturday’s victory against Pitt. “We have a lot to improve.”

The Hurricanes are averaging 62.9 penalty yards per game this season, compared to just 31.7 for North Carolina.

Against a Tar Heels program that has won five consecutive meetings with Miami, those mistakes could prove costly if the Canes aren’t prioritizing clean-up duty.

But the Hurricanes have maintained that their focus remains unchanged, regardless of rankings, expectations or opponents.

“We don’t acknowledge that stuff like that,” Toney said post-game Saturday. “We just stay focused.”

And with just three undefeated teams remaining in college football, every victory carries significant implications for the Hurricanes’ national championship aspirations.

Kickoff between Miami and North Carolina is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7:30 p.m. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina at Kenan Stadium.