Beyond the tan: The dangers of Miami’s sun

Although fall is approaching winter, Miami’s UV index stays high year-round, and students continue to frequent the beach well into November. With easy access to the UC Pool, the Marine Science campus beach and South Beach, understanding the sun’s impacts is incredibly important.

Combined with the “Suntan U” reputation from the mid-1950s it’s no wonder people who love the beach and the sun choose to come to UM.

Most students are likely aware of the basic beach danger: sunburn. But other concerns are often overlooked.

More than “just a sunburn”

While the average sunburn can leave you red for at least three days, it can also have long-term effects. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, “The risk of developing potentially deadly melanoma doubled with a history of five or more sunburns.”

Sun exposure does not affect everyone the same way. Students with fair skin are at the greatest risk of being burned. But for those with tan or darker skin, constant sun exposure without protection can still cause cellular damage, increasing the likelihood of developing cancer.

In extreme cases, sun poisoning can occur. It is not actually a poison, but an extreme case of sunburn that occurs after extended exposure to UV rays without protection.

Symptoms of sun poisoning include blisters or peeling skin, fever and chills, joint and muscle pain, nausea and vomiting, headaches, dizziness and other classic sunburn symptoms.

Fortunately, you can treat sun poisoning at home. Soaking affected areas in cool water, staying hydrated and applying aloe vera or a thick moisturizer can help heal damaged skin.

Heat-related illness

Heat exhaustion is the most common form of heat-related illness and can occur during exercise or manual labor in the heat.

At the beach, the risk of heat exhaustion is higher because of direct sun exposure, high heat and humidity, limited natural shade and active dehydration.

Keeping a consistent body temperature on a hot day requires more energy than normal. According to Popular Science, people exposed to higher temperatures consume more oxygen. Higher oxygen intake indicates greater cellular effort.

The addition of alcohol only intensifies the effects of heat exhaustion. According to Drinkaware, “Alcohol also makes you sweat more because it interferes with your body’s ability to control its own temperature.”

In a city like Miami, where outdoor music festivals such as III Points and Halloween celebrations in Key West draw crowds, drinking alcohol while spending time in the heat can increase the risk of heat exhaustion.

According to the Visit Florida Keys website, unprotected skin can burn within minutes because UV rays reflect off sand, water and clouds. The tourism organization recommends wearing wide-brimmed hats and UV-protective clothing and regularly applying reef-safe sunscreen.

To reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses, stay hydrated and take regular breaks in the shade or air-conditioned spaces. If symptoms such as cool, moist skin, goosebumps, heavy sweating, dizziness or fatigue occur, stop all activity, move to a cooler place and drink cool water.

If symptoms persist for more than an hour, seek medical attention.

As temperatures cool, sun threats remain relevant. Even on a cloudy day, up to 80% of the sun’s UV rays can still reach your skin and cause damage.

Even as temperatures begin to cool, Miami students should not underestimate the sun. Wearing sunscreen, choosing UV-protective clothing, drinking water and taking breaks in the shade can help Miami students protect themselves from sun damage and heat-related illness while enjoying the beach and outdoor activities year-round.