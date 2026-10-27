Preparing for king tide flooding in Miami-Dade

King tides, the highest expected tides of the year, are predicted to fall from Oct. 24-30.

They occur several times a year and frequently cause flooding in coastal areas. The flooding may be more severe if weather conditions like storms, strong winds and big waves accompany the king tides.

Rising sea levels are causing king tide flooding to occur more frequently, last longer and extend more inland than in past years.

Preparation

Flooding can make roads impassable. Vehicle owners are recommended to move to higher ground before flooding begins and wash vehicles after driving through salt water.

Additionally, people should follow these safety protocols:

Do not walk through floodwater as it may be a health hazard

If you must walk through water, wash your hands and clothes after doing so

Wash your pets if they walk through the water

Do not drive through flooded areas.

According to UM’s Office of Emergency Management, residents should use sandbags or other barriers to protect their property, move to higher ground and avoid walking or standing in fast-moving water.

Residents who are unsure if their area is affected should refer to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Sea Level Rise Viewer.