Canes Padel hosts first Yoga event

Canes Padel found out what happens when a padel court becomes a yoga studio for an afternoon on Sept. 27.

For the first time, Canes Padel hosted Canes Padel x Yoga, bringing together padel, yoga and Miami’s fitness community at Reserve Padel in the Design District. Padel is a racket sport similar to tennis, usually played in doubles on an enclosed court, with walls that players use to keep the ball in play.

The event, held in collaboration with Red Bull USA and STAYFIT305, drew a crowd of 41 people for an afternoon that looked a little different from the usual padel match.

The Canes Padel x Yoga event in session, contributed by Ludovica Cariola.

The Recruitment Chair, Sofia Bella Machado, said: “Pilates, padel and a great group of people: honestly, it doesn’t get better than that.”

The event ran from 5 to 7 p.m., with two 30-minute yoga sessions led by Ava Rannizzi, a UM student and Yoga Sculpt instructor at CorePower. Students could get off campus, connect with others interested in fitness and join an event led by a fellow Cane.

Fernando Limon, the President of Canes Padel, said that “what made this event special was seeing everyone come together. It proved that Canes Padel is becoming more than just a sport; it’s a community where people meet, have fun and make memories together.”

STAYFIT305, a Miami fitness events and media platform, connects the local community with trainers, gyms and studios. Its involvement helped unite different parts of Miami’s fitness scene, from padel regulars to those looking for another way to stay active.

Reserve Padel, located in the Design District, provided the courts for an afternoon that combined an increasingly popular sport with the city’s social fitness culture.

The collaboration demonstrated how fitness experiences are becoming less tied to a single sport or workout. Padel players could stretch, yoga participants could discover the courts and everyone could experience a different side of Miami’s fitness scene.

According to the social media manager, Ludovica Cariola, “It was the best event [they’ve] done so far. The club is relatively new but growing very fast. We love doing collaborations, and it’s only gonna get better from here!”