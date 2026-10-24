UM defeats Notre Dame for eighth straight win at home

After a tough loss last weekend against the No.2 Pittsburgh Panthers, the Canes came back much stronger to take down the Fighting Irish in four sets.

Miami (9-9, 7-2 ACC), took the opening two sets with ease, before trading sets to claim eight wins in its last ten matches.

The first set started with a great kill for the Hurricanes by Ruth Martinez, followed by Ariana Rodriguez and Arroyo. Miami led 9-6 within the first few minutes of the set.

The Canes seemed to be well-prepared for this match and kept the energy high throughout the first set. Asia Harvey had three kills alone in the first set and UM controlled the rest of the set to win it 25-18.

“I was just playing my game, remembering the game plan that we studied in film,” Rodriguez said. “Just taking away what they were doing and what was working for them.”

The second set started similarly strong with Rodriguez serving and scoring early on, followed by a kill from Angelova, giving the Canes an early lead at 11-3.

A media timeout was taken by Notre Dame, followed by a great kill by Harvey and another kill by Rodriguez.

Fighting Irish hitter Mae Kordas added six kills, followed by a kill from Maya Baker that gave them a few points on the board. However, that wasn’t enough to stop the Canes’ defense, as they were leading 19-7.

There was a timeout taken by the Canes at the end of the second set at 24-14, followed by another kill to close the set.

The third set started slowly for the Canes, and dug in to tie the set for the first time at 12-12 and again at 13-13.

Miami led 21-19, but Notre Dame bounced back to a 25-23 set win to keep the match alive.

UM found its momentum again in the fourth set, jumping out to an 11-6 lead.

Harvey particularly shined in this set, finishing with 16 kills, six digs and two blocks. The Canes closed out the fourth set with a 25-15 win and won the match.

The Canes will remain at home Sunday to face the No. 3-ranked Louisville Cardinals at 3:30 p.m. The match will be televised on ESPN.