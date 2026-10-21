The Hurricane Huddle: A Week to Remember for the Canes

From football’s double-overtime victory over rival Florida State to volleyball’s reverse sweep over No. 5 SMU, Miami Athletics had a week full of thrillers and record-breaking performances.

Here’s the latest edition of Hurricane Huddle (10/14-10/21):

Oct. 15 – Oct. 16: Santoro Takes First in Gainesville

The Miami men’s diving team traveled to Gainesville to compete against Florida at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Matteo Santoro led the Hurricanes with a first-place finish in the one-meter springboard with a score of 374.18. Valerio Mosca placed third (359.85) in his Miami debut.

The Hurricanes return to action on Friday, Oct. 23, for the Dual-A-Pool-Ooza, where they will compete against FIU, Vanderbilt, and Liberty at the Whitten Center Pool.

Oct. 16 – Oct. 18: Hurricanes Golf Finishes Seventh at Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational

The Miami women’s golf team finished seventh at the Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational in Chapel Hill, N.C., shooting 25-over-par (877) across three rounds at UNC Finley Golf Club.

Ashleen Kaur led the Hurricanes individually, tying for 18th place at 4-over-par (217). Bella Dovhey finished at even-par 71, recording a hole-in-one on her third hole of the day.

The Hurricanes will return to action on Sunday, Jan. 31 at the Therese Hession Regional Challenge in Palos Verdes, Calif.

Oct. 16 – Hurricanes Cross Country Competes at Joe Handelman ‘52 Fall Classic

Miami women’s and men’s cross country teams traveled to Princeton, N.J., to compete in the Joe Handelman ‘52 Fall Classic. The women’s team placed 14th, while the men placed 15th.

Madeline Scheier led the women in the 6k, finishing 14th overall with a time of 21:20.6. Emma Hencock finished next, crossing 39th overall with a time of 22:05.

On the men’s side, freshman John Templeton finished 37th overall with a time of 25:04.4.

The Hurricanes will return to action on Friday, Oct. 30, for the ACC Championship at Virginia Tech. The first race is set for 9 a.m. EST.

Oct. 16 – Hurricanes Volleyball Reverse Sweeps No. 5 SMU on the Road

Miami pulled off the upset on the road at No. 5 SMU on Friday, Oct. 16, marking the Hurricanes first road win of the season.

Back-to-back ACC Rookie of the Week Ruth Martinez led offensively with a career-high 29 kills. Asia Harvey added 17 kills, while Sonja Danilovic added 11 kills.

Ariana Rodriguez made program history, setting a new Miami record for career service aces. She finished the match with 54 assists and three service aces.

Gaby Arroyo led defensively with 22 digs. Lal Akin led with eight blocks, followed by Martinez and Denitsa Angelova with six each.

Miami Volleyball celebrates after defeating No. 5 SMU 3-2 in the Moody Coliseum on Oct. 16 in Dallas, Texas // Photo Courtesy of @Canesvb on Instagram

Oct. 17 – Hurricanes Win Rivalry Game in a Double-Overtime Thriller

Miami defeated Florida State 43-35 in a double-overtime thriller on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Malachi Toney played a key role in the victory, catching a three-yard touchdown pass in the second overtime before throwing a two-point conversion pass to Cooper Barkate. Bryce Fitzgerald called game, intercepting Florida State’s fourth-down hail mary attempt.

Toney led with a game-high 193 yards, including 154 receiving yards on 11 catches and two touchdowns. Quarterback Darian Mensah completed 23 passes for 326 yards with three touchdowns.

Freshman running back Javian Mallory had a standout performance, rushing for 108 yards with two touchdowns. His outstanding performance earned him the title of ACC Rookie of the Week — his second of the year.

Miami improved to 6-0 overall and climbed to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll for the first time since 2002.

Oct. 18 – Hurricanes Volleyball Loses on the Road at Pitt

Miami continued their road trip on Sunday, Oct. 18, dropping all three sets to Pitt. The Canes now move to 8-9 overall and 6-2 in ACC play.

Martinez led the Hurricanes offensively with 10 kills, while Rodriguez had 26 assists and two service aces. Martinez and Lal Akin both recorded five blocks.

Miami will return home Friday, Oct. 23, to face Notre Dame. The first serve is set for 6 p.m. EST.

Oct. 18 – Hurricanes Soccer Defeats Iona 3-1

Miami defeated Iona 3-1 Sunday, Oct. 18, at Cobb Stadium, improving to 9-3-2 overall.

Freshman Carlie Wysocki scored her first career goal, while freshman goalkeeper Avarie Gonzalez made her first career start. Gonzalez played all 90 minutes and recorded four saves.

The Hurricanes outshot the Gales 15-7, including nine shots on goal to Iona’s five.

Oct. 18 – Hurricanes Women’s Basketball Defeats Lynn 93-41 in Exhibition Matchup

The Miami Hurricanes Women’s Basketball team defeated Lynn 93-41 in an exhibition matchup Sunday at the Watsco Center.

Freshman Jess-Mine Zodia led the Hurricanes with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, recording a double-double. Freshman Anna Liepina added 18 points, while sophomore Soma Okolo added 15 points.

Miami shot 51.4% from the field and outrebounded the Fighting Knights 49-34.

The Hurricanes will open the 2026-2027 season on Monday, Nov. 2, against FAU at the Watsco Center. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Upcoming:

Oct. 23 – Hurricanes Swimming and Diving to Host Dual-A-Pool-Ooza

Miami swimming and diving will host Dual-A-Pool-Ooza, a two-day competition featuring FIU, Vanderbilt, and Liberty.

Santoro enters the event following an impressive performance against Florida on Oct. 16. Santoro finished first in the men’s one-meter springboard with a score of 374.18 and finished second in the three-meter competition with 382.13 points.

The event is set to take place at 12 p.m. EST.

Oct. 23 – Hurricanes Men’s Basketball to Host Vanderbilt in Exhibition Game

The Miami Hurricanes Men’s Basketball team will host Vanderbilt on Friday, Oct. 23, in an exhibition matchup, leading up to the 2026-2027 season.

Miami enters their second season under head coach Jai Lucas. The Hurricanes finished 26-9 overall. Vanderbilt is coming off a 27-9 season, including an appearance in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Both teams were featured in ESPN’s pre-season top 25 rankings.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. EST.

Oct. 23 – Hurricanes Volleyball Take On Notre Dame at Home

Miami will host Notre Dame on Friday, Oct. 23, at the Knights Sports Complex in Coral Gables.

Notre Dame enters this matchup on a five-match losing streak, coming off a sweep by North Carolina on Oct. 16.

First serve is set for 6 p.m. EST.

Oct. 23 – Hurricanes Soccer to Host Boston College on Senior Night

Miami will host Boston College on Friday, Oct. 23, for an ACC matchup at Cobb Stadium in Coral Gables.

Boston College enters this matchup 9-3-1 overall and 2-3-1 in ACC play. The Eagles are coming off a 2-1 loss to Duke on Oct. 10.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

Oct. 24 – The No. 1 Miami Hurricanes to Host Pitt

Miami will host Pitt on Saturday, Oct. 24, in an ACC matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

Pitt enters this matchup 5-2 overall and 2-2 in ACC play. The Panthers are without starting quarterback Mason Heintschel, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury against Virginia Tech on Oct. 3. Fifth-year senior Holden Geriner and true freshman Corey Dailey have stepped in at the position.