A new-look Canes team takes the court for WBB

After an 18-15 season and a second round loss in the WBIT, Miami women’s basketball team enters year three of the Tricia Collup era looking for its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

The Hurricanes welcomed six new players to the roster, including four transfers and two freshmen, as they work to build chemistry and find their identity early in the season.

Cullop said the five returning players have helped the newcomers adjust to the program.

“What is great about having five returners is they know what it takes, and so their investment in the new players is phenomenal,” said Cullop during ACC Media Day.

Jess-Mine Zodia, Dayana Mendes, Mya Herman and Gianna Corbitt join the program via the transfer portal, looking to help the Canes make the NCAA Tournament for the first time in the Collup era.

Zodia, a center from Moissy-Cramayel, France, has represented the country in multiple FIBA events. She was part of France’s gold medal-winning team at the 2020 FIBA U20 Women’s EuroBasket. At the club level, Zodia averaged 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game in 2025.

Mendes, a 6-foot-3 forward, who previously played at the University of Southern California, appeared in all 32 games for the Trojans last season as they advanced to the Elite Eight in the 2026 NCAA tournament.

After a standout season, Herman joined Miami from Southwestern University, where she emerged as a top scorer and efficient guard. She started all 32 games, finishing last year with 569 points, 83 three-pointers and 230 made field goals.

Corbitt joins the Canes after establishing herself as one of the Southern Conference’s top all-around players, averaging 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game last season.

The Hurricanes also added freshmen Anna Liepina and Maja Uranker to the roster.

Miami opens the season with six consecutive home games at the Watsco Center, starting on Nov. 2 against Florida Atlantic University.

The Hurricanes will travel to the Bahamas in November for Baha Mar Hoops, where they are scheduled to face Michigan and Utah. On Dec. 2, Miami will compete in the SEC/ACC Challenge against the University of Florida before facing USC on Dec. 16.

The early test of the Hurricanes season will be the playout of their first six home games. Wins at Watsco can build early momentum and team chemistry and let the newly formed roster iron out any complications before hitting the road.

“I think the next step for us is the NCAA Tournament,” said Cullop. “We were two games shy of that last year.”

Once Miami leaves Coral Gables, the Hurricanes will face several high-profile opponents.

Games against USC and other Power Four programs will test the team’s ability to execute under pressure and adjust against experienced competition.

Ultimately, Miami’s success could depend on how quickly its new roster comes together. Finding the right balance between veteran leadership, new talent and team chemistry will be critical as the Hurricanes look to make a deeper run this season.