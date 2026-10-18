‘We’re an extremely resilient team:’ Takeaways from Miami’s 43-35 rivalry win over FSU

Two years ago, Miami stood at the edge of disaster with a Hail Mary floating toward the endzone.

On Sept. 27, 2024, Virginia Tech’s Kyron Drones launched one on the final play, looking to steal victory from No. 7 Miami. It came down to Hokies’ Da’Quon Felton and Hurricanes’ receiver-playing safety Isaiah Horton.

Officials ruled it a touchdown, sending the VT sideline into a frenzy and the Hokies rushed the field. After a tense five-minute review, the touchdown was overturned and gave Miami the 38-34 win.

Two years later, it happened again.

Up 43-35 in double overtime, No. 3 Miami watched Florida State’s Ashton Daniels heave a fourth-down pass into the right side of the end zone. Just one play before, Daniels found Micahi Danzy on the opposite side of the endzone for a 36-yard touchdown, but was called back for an offensive holding.

On 4th and 31, Miami’s Bryce Fitzgerald and Florida State’s Duce Robinson both got hands on the ball. The officials ruled in an interception, reviewed it, and upheld the call. No. 3 Miami moved to 6-0.

“We found a way to win,” Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said after the game.

Freshman running back Javian Mallory celebrates after scoring a touchdown in overtime against Florida State on Oct. 17, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium.

1-0 Mentality

Miami trailed 21-14 entering the fourth quarter and still found a way to win.

In years past, Miami didn’t win a game like this. Last season, the Hurricanes let leads slip away against Louisville and SMU. The year before, they lost to Georgia Tech and Syracuse.

Postgame, wideout Malachi Toney was asked to describe this team’s identity in one word:

“Hunters”

Toney finished the game with 11 receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

“No ranking, nothing matters in that type of football game,” Toney said. “It’s who wants it the most.”

Quarterback Darian Mensah had his biggest struggles in a UM uniform, facing 11 pressures and throwing his first interception of the season.

But when it mattered most, Mensah found his groove, going 9-of-11 for 145 yards and two touchdowns in Miami’s final five drives.

While the passing game wasn’t at its best, freshman Javian Mallory was able to take over with his legs.

The standout running back had 13 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns, breaking multiple long runs on the outside.

Someone was always there to step up. This team, these players, have each other’s back no matter the score and that is what showed up on the field.

Freshman running back Javian Mallory celebrates after scoring a touchdown in overtime against Florida State on Oct. 17, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Defense, you’re better than that

Corey Hetherman’s defense did not have its best showing.

Miami allowed a season-high 35 points and 134 rushing yards, an uncharacteristic showing for a run defense that came into the game leading the country in rushing yards allowed per game with 42.6.

Two weeks ago, defensive lineman Damon Wilson II had a breakout game against Clemson with 2.5 sacks. That momentum was not carried into Saturday night’s games as he went unnoticed.

The bigger problem was Florida State’ 6-foot-6 senior receiver, who the Hurricanes could not slow down.

Robinson finished the game with five receptions for 113 yards that included a crucial one-play, 75-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 28.

If not for Fitzergerald’s heroics, Robinson might have pulled Florida State within two in double overtime.

Self-Inflicting Wounds

It’s no question that the Hurricanes want to play fast, physical,and violent; In fact, we have heard that motto from Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal ad nauseum.

But, you have to play smart. Today, Miami lacked that aspect of the game.

Headed near the two minute warning in the first half, the Hurricanes punted the ball from deep into their own territory to their own 45-yard line. Cam Pruitt was charged with a face mask and Keona Davis was called for unsportsmanlike conduct as a scuffle broke out in midfield. Both were 15-yard penalties.

With the ball on Miami’s 15, FSU scored in four plays and tied the game up at 14.

Miami had six penalties for 68 yards alone in the first half.

UM was able to clean it up in the second half, but its mistakes allowed Florida State to put 14 points on the board.

The bye week was a double-edge sword for the Hurricanes. While key players like Xavier Lucas and Marquise Lightfoot returned, UM spent most of the game shaking off rust.

Miami returns to Hard Rock Stadium next Saturday at noon to Face Pitt.