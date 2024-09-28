No. 7 Miami survives Virginia Tech as hail mary touchdown is overturned, winning 38-34

“Did that just happen?”

Down four with five seconds on the clock, Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones sent a prayer into the back of the endzone, looking to achieve the improbable.

It all came down to Hokies wide receiver Da’Quan Felton and Hurricane receiver-playing-safety Isaiah Horton. As the ball came down from the sky, both players came down with the ball.

The crowd at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday erupted after holding their breaths, as Horton showed the ball to the fans. But, the officials on the field ruled it a touchdown for Virginia Tech, causing the away team to storm the field.

After a tense, five-minute review that decided the game, the officials reversed the call, giving Miami the 38-34 win, igniting the crowd once again.

‘Canes football rushes the field to celebrate their 38-34 win over Virginia Tech after an overturned touchdown call at Hard Rock Stadium on Sep. 27, 2024. Photo Credit: Alexandra Fisher

“I saw an incomplete pass,” Miami head coach Mario Cristobal said.

Late in the fourth quarter, down three, Miami needed some fortune to complete a 10-point comeback.

On fourth-and-three, down three, UM senior receiver Xavier Restrepo caught a pass from quarterback Cam Ward while on his back, keeping the drive and the Hurricane hopes alive.

Two plays later, Ward evaded two potential sacks and threw a chest pass to sophomore tight end Riley Williams, who sprinted down to the one yard line.

Just after the two minute timeout, Ward found Horton in the endzone to complete the comeback.

It was tough sledding for Ward this evening, uncharacteristic of his first four starts. The Washington State transfer finished the night completing 63 percent of his throws, tallying five total touchdowns, throwing for 343 yards and committing three turnovers.

“Right now, I don’t feel good about this game,” Ward said. “We had three turnovers on offense, so there is nothing to feel good about.”

On the first drive of the game, Ward was trying to make something out of nothing. After avoiding defensive pressure on third-and five, Ward got hit as he tried throwing and fumbled the ball into the hands of Virginia Tech linebacker Sam Brumfield.

credit: Alexandra Fisher, Co-Photo-Editor // Senior quarterback Cam Ward lines up to throw the game-winning final touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of Miami’s game against Virginia Tech on Sep. 27, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo Credit: Alexandra Fisher

Ward bounced back on his second drive, taking Miami 58 yards in five plays. Following a 45-yard catch by redshirt junior tight end Elijah Arroyo, Ward threw a rifle to senior Jacolby George for an 18-yard touchdown.

One of the biggest differences in Miami’s offense this season is the use of tight end play. In 2023, UM tight ends totaled 154 yards and one touchdown all year. Five games into 2024, the tight ends have tallied 493 yards for six touchdowns.

The tide turned for the ’Canes in the second quarter, giving the momentum to the Hokies.

On third and goal, Ward tried forcing a pass to Xavier Restrepo but was picked off by Mose Phillips III, who ran the interception back 33 yards.

Minutes later, senior running back Bhayshul Tuten broke a tackle, then broke free for a 55-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14.

Ward continued his struggles in the third, throwing his second interception of the game at the goal line to former Miami linebacker Kaleb Spencer, who ran the pick back 77 yards.

Perhaps the biggest boost for the Hurricanes came in the third quarter. Down 10, the Hokies faked a field goal attempt, but linebacker Malik Bryant read the fake right away and prevented Virginia Tech from extending the lead.

Following the turnover on downs, Miami outscored Virginia Tech 21-7.

credit: Alexandra Fisher, Co-Photo-Editor // Fifth-year redshirt junior defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor smiles and looks up to the crowd after Miami’s win against Virginia Tech on Sep. 27, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium. Photo Credit: Alexandra Fisher

One of the biggest concerns for the Hurricanes was stopping the Virginia Tech ground game, which UM struggled defending all night long.

The duo of Drones and Tuten torched the Miami defense. Against a program that allowed just 64.8 yards on the ground coming into the game, the Hokies ran for 206 yards.

Miami’s win over the Hokies is the first time the Hurricanes have started the season 5-0 since 2017, when they finished the year 10-3.

Following the wacky finish, the Hurricanes will head west for an ACC matchup with the California Golden Bears on Saturday. The game at California Memorial Stadium will start at 10:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.