Miami set to host elite recruits for FSU showdown

As No. 3 Miami prepares to face longtime rival Florida State on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, the Hurricanes have more than a rivalry victory at stake.

Miami is expected to host 80 high school football prospects for the matchup, according to an updated visitor list published by CanesInSight. The group includes many of the nation’s top-ranked recruits, giving head coach Mario Cristobal and his staff an opportunity to make an impression on potential future Hurricanes.

The class of 2028 accounts for the largest portion of the visitor list, with 35 prospects expected to attend. The list also includes 21 players from the class of 2027, 16 from 2029, six from 2030 and two from 2031.

CaneReports.com, a Miami fan-run sports website, separately projects that 10 five-star recruits will attend Saturday’s matchup.

Among the most notable visitors is Brysen Wright, a wide receiver from Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Wright is ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the class of 2028 by 247Sports Composite.

Although Wright remains uncommitted, he has a connection to Miami through his high school quarterback, Knox Annis, a 2028 Hurricanes commit who is also on the visitor list.

On3 recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong predicted on Oct. 12 that Wright would commit to Miami.

However, Wright is far from the only highly regarded prospect Miami hopes to impress Saturday.

Asher Ghioto, a five-star edge rusher from The Bolles School in Jacksonville, is also expected to attend. Ghioto ranks No. 5 nationally in the class of 2028, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and he remains uncommitted.

The Hurricanes’ expected visitors also include 2028 safety Casey Barner, offensive tackle Maui Tonata and defensive lineman Prince Che, giving Miami a chance to host highly regarded prospects at several positions.

Barner ranks No. 3 nationally in his class, while Tonata and Che rank No. 11 and No. 12, respectively, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Alongside its uncommitted targets, Miami is expecting visits from players who have already pledged to the program.

Five-star prospect A’mir Sears announces his commitment to UM at Dick’s House of Sport in Dadeland Mall in Miami, Fla. on July 31, 2026 // Photo Credit: @fastliving_shoota on Instagram

The visitor list includes quarterbacks from three consecutive recruiting classes: Israel Abrams in 2027, Annis in 2028 and CJ Cypher in 2029.

2027 Five-stars Donte Wright and Nick Lennear, ranked nationally No. 8 and No. 12 respectively, are also expected to attend.

Saturday’s matchup offers more than an opportunity to showcase Miami’s performance on the field. With Florida State coming to Hard Rock Stadium, recruits will get a firsthand look at the atmosphere surrounding one of college football’s longstanding in-state rivalries.

Recent recruiting classes have already produced immediate contributors for Miami.

Wide receiver Malachi Toney made an immediate impact as a freshman in 2025, recording a school-record 109 receptions for 1,211 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

This season, freshman defensive back JJ Dunnigan has also made his presence known, returning his first collegiate interception 39 yards for a touchdown in Miami’s 41-13 win over Clemson.

Their contributions illustrate the value of developing high school talent, even as the transfer portal continues to shape college football rosters.

While Miami looks to secure a rivalry victory over Florida State on Saturday, the Hurricanes also have a chance to make an impression on some of the nation’s top high school prospects that extend beyond the final whistle.