The Hurricane Huddle: Football cruises past Clemson as volleyball stays hot at home

From football dominating in Death Valley to volleyball’s continued home win streak, Miami athletics had a week of big victories across the board.

Here’s the latest edition of Hurricane Huddle (9/30 -10/7):

Oct. 2 – Hurricanes Cross Country competes at Joe Piane Invitational

Miami cross country traveled to South Bend, Ind., to compete at the Joe Piane Invitational on Friday, Oct. 2.

Maddie Scheier led the women with a time of 17:13.59 in the women’s 5K, while freshman Zaria Hall recorded the tenth-fastest time in program history, finishing with a 17:51.75.

On the men’s side, John Templeton led with an 8K time of 25:06.2.

Miami will head to Princeton on Oct. 16 for its final meet before the ACC championships.

Oct. 2 – Hurricanes Swimming and Diving Open Season with a Win

Miami swim and dive opened its season with two victories on Friday, Oct. 2, defeating Ohio 193-106 and North Florida 232-54.

The Hurricanes opened the meet with a victory in the 200-yard relay. Leah Evans, Kaelia Hughes, Ashlyn Massey, and Addison Vonderahe registered a time of 1:43.07.

Miami took all three podium places in the 1000-yard freestyle. Marissa Inouye finished first with a 10:17.30, followed by Sophie Lenze (10:19.99) and Peyton Leigh (10:22.71).

In the 100-yard backstroke, Miami took home all three podium places again. Leah Treglia placed first with a time of 56.07, followed by Evans (56.36) and Phoebe Mayo (56.41).

Massey claimed another victory in the 200-yard butterfly, finishing with a time of 2:01.49 while Charlotte Brousseau took second at 2:04.01.

In the one-meter dive, Aurelie Sevigny won with a score of 325.35, followed by Emily Francis with a 317.93. Francis then took first in the three-meter dive with a score of 343.95 while Sevigny placed second with 332.93.

Oct. 2 – Hurricanes Volleyball Defeats Wake Forest for Fourth Consecutive Home Victory

Miami volleyball defeated Wake Forest 3-1 on Oct. 2, securing its fourth consecutive home victory.

Ruth Martinez, Sonja Danilovic, and Asia Harvey led the Hurricanes offensively, each recording double digit kills.

Martinez led defensively with four blocks, while Denitsa Angelova added three blocks.

Bella Ochoa – Senior Photographer // Miami volleyball celebrates a kill against Wake Forest on Fri., Oct. 2, 2026 at Freeman Indoor Stadium

Oct. 3 – Hurricanes Soccer Defeats Pitt 1-0

Miami soccer traveled to Pittsburgh, Pa., on Oct. 3, defeating Pitt 1-0. The Canes have secured their third ACC victory of the season.

Allie Serlenga scored for the Hurricanes off an assist from Ciara Alarcon.

Goalkeeper Atlee Olofson and the Miami defense kept Pitt scoreless.

Miami will return home to host Wake Forest on Oct. 10 at Cobb Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST.

Oct. 3 – Hurricanes dominate at Death Valley

Miami traveled to Clemson, S.C., on Oct. 3, defeating the Tigers 41-13 for its first win in Death Valley since 2010. The Hurricanes improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in ACC play.

Quarterback Darian Mensah completed 18-of-27 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown.

Mark Fletcher Jr. returned to the lineup, scoring two touchdowns. Cooper Barkate led the receivers with five catches for 98 yards, while Malachi Toney added five receptions for 40 yards.

Defensively, Miami recorded six sacks and nine tackles for loss, holding Clemson to only 55 rushing yards. Damon Wilson II led with 2.5 sacks, while Omar Thornton and Bryce Fitzgerald both recorded a team-high seven tackles.

The Hurricanes now enter their bye-week, looking to recover before facing in-state rival Florida State.

Oct. 4 – Hurricanes Volleyball Sweep N.C. State

Miami hosted N.C. State on Sunday, Oct. 4, capturing a three-set victory. The Hurricanes improve to 5-8 overall and 3-1 in ACC play.

Martinez and Harvey led offensively. Martinez finished with 12 kills and three blocks, while Harvey added 11 kills and a block assist.

Lal Akin led defensively with seven blocks and added four kills

Miami will host Clemson on Friday, Oct. 9, for its Dig Pink game. The first serve is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Kathryn Harding, Contributing Photographer // Senior middle blocker Lal Akin jumps up for a kill during a match against NC State on Oct. 4, 2026 at the Knight Sports Complex

Upcoming:

Oct. 8 – Oct. 13 – Women’s Tennis Host ITA Southeast Regional Championship

Miami women’s tennis will host the ITA Southeast Regional Championship from Oct. 8-13 at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center in Coral Gables, Fla.

The six-day tournament brings together tennis players from all across the Southeast to compete in both singles and doubles.

Oct. 9 – Hurricanes Volleyball to host Clemson

Miami volleyball will host Clemson on Friday, Oct. 9, looking to add on to its five-game home winning streak.

The Hurricanes are coming off a sweep against N.C. State. They are 5-8 overall and 3-1 in ACC play.

Clemson enters this matchup 6-10 overall and winless in conference play.

The first serve is set for 7 p.m. EST.

Oct. 10 – Hurricanes Soccer to host Wake Forest

Miami will host Wake Forest at home on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Cobb Stadium.

The Hurricanes are coming off a 1-0 victory over Pitt on Oct. 3, securing their third ACC win of this season.

Wake Forest enters the matchup following a 3-1 victory over N.C. State on Oct. 4. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EST.