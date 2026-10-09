Canes get fancy: Love Shack Fancy brings its signature patterns to UM gear

The new Love Shack Fancy and Fanatics collaboration on a collegiate collection allows University of Miami students to mix their school pride with the brand’s beloved floral designs.

The collection launched Aug. 20 and includes eight universities across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Southern California, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin, according to Fanatics.

The limited edition collection features clothing like hoodies, tees, sweatpants, ruffled mini skirts, mockneck crews, varsity jackets and jersey dresses. They also offer a range of accessories such as baseball caps and tote bags.

The sizing includes XXS to XXL, and the prices range from $55 to $295. These items can be purchased on the Love Shack Fancy website or the Fanatics website.

Love Shack Fancy is a fashion, beauty and home brand founded by Rebecca Hesel Cohen in 2013. Florals, pastels, lace and bows can be found across their 30 stores worldwide and 450 retail partners.

Freshman Aubrey Levitan said she feels that the pricing makes these items inaccessible for students.

“I think the collection is really cute but as a college student, spending that much on a sweatshirt is hard to justify,” Levitan said.

“I just think it is slightly unrealistic for a lot of students to spend that much money on school merch when you can get other pieces for a more affordable price somewhere else.”

Carolina Rattray, a freshman, said she found the inclusion of UM to be exciting as a person interested in the Love Shack Fancy brand and as a new student looking to grow her collection of merchandise.

“I think it is really cool that there were only a few schools included, and the University of Miami was one of them,” Rattray said. “I really like the Love Shack Fancy patterns and prints, so I definitely was excited when this was announced. I also think as a freshman I am always looking for new UM merch to add to my closet so it is nice to see this option.”

This collaboration comes in light of the rise of Love Shack Fancy collaborations ranging from Stanley water bottles to Pottery Barn bedding. In many dorms, Love Shack Fancy’s bedding and prints provide a feminine and pastel atmosphere.

Freshman Carly Dowe said she and her roommate both loved the pattern of the Love Shack Fancy prints, which made them decide to fill their room with the signature patterns.

“When we were trying to design our dorm to make it a place we loved, we found the Love Shack Fancy bedding and it stood out to both of us as something cute but also something that would make our room feel more like a home,” Dowe said.

To celebrate the launch of this collection, the Coral Gables location held an in-store event with setups by Party Bites, a Miami creative catering company.

Lorena Dalal, one of the founders of Party Bites, said their company provided a popcorn experience for the event, which was an enjoyable experience for customers.

“Overall, the event had such a fun and relaxed atmosphere,” Dalal said. “There was music, shopping, an embroidery experience, our popcorn station and everything flowed together really nicely. A lot of people came through the store, shopped the collection, grabbed popcorn and participated in the different experiences.”

In addition to this, Dalal said another company offered the custom embroidery for items guests purchased in the store.

“A lot of people really loved the customization and all the little details that tied into the event,” Dalal said.

From dorm rooms to school supplies to everyday outfits, Love Shack Fancy is offering students a way to bridge personal style with school spirit.