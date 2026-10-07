Ten movies to watch this semester

As movie theaters experience a resurgence, audiences have plenty to look forward to in the next few months. Between highly anticipated adaptations, beloved franchise reboots and superhero showdowns, the box office is sure to stay busy. Here are 10 upcoming movies to consider watching in theaters:

“Resident Evil” (Sep.18)

Based on the popular video games, this horror movie serves as a reinvention of the “Resident Evil” movie franchise. Starring Austin Abrams as Bryan, an unremarkable and unassuming protagonist, this newest “Resident Evil” reboot is already performing better than its 2021 predecessor.

“Primetime” (Sep. 25)

“Primetime” stars Robert Pattinson as Chris Hansen, the host of the popular and controversial Dateline NBC reality TV show, “To Catch a Predator.” The show ran for three years from 2004 to 2007, and centered on exposing pedophiles and predators before production came to an abrupt end due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Verity” (Oct. 2)

Starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, “Verity” is a psychological thriller that follows a famous author and the ghostwriter she hires to help her finish her book series. This newest Colleen Hoover book adaptation features twisted relationship dynamics and themes of obsession.

“The Social Reckoning” (Oct. 9)

Officially described as a companion piece to the hit movie, “The Social Network,” this film explores the controversial nature of Facebook, as well as Facebook engineer Frances Haugen, played by Mikey Madison, and her decision to expose the internal workings of the company to the public.

“Sense and Sensibility” (Oct. 16)

Jane Austen’s novel “Sense and Sensibility” will return to the big screens in the newest adaptation of this 215-year-old love story. Set in Georgian-era England, Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Elinor Dashwood with Esme Creed-Miles as her sister, Marianne.

“Street Fighter” (Oct. 16)

Another franchise that has been rebooted more than once, “Street Fighter” is based on the popular video game series of the same name. The film will adapt popular characters like Chun-Li, Ryu and Ken, as well as storylines from the franchise.

“Klara and the Sun” (Oct. 23)

As artificial intelligence becomes an increasingly relevant topic of discussion, “Klara and the Sun” follows an artificial friend, played by Jenna Ortega, who positively changes the lives of those around her. Unlike the darker themes typically found in recent stories about artificial intelligence, “Klara and the Sun” focuses on family, grief and healing.

“Hunger Games: The Sunrise on the Reaping” (Nov. 20)

Since the film’s announcement in 2024, fans of “The Hunger Games” have been eagerly awaiting the adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ latest dystopian book. This movie will serve as the second prequel to the first film, exploring Haymitch Abernathy’s experience in the arena, 24 years before he becomes Katniss Everdeen’s mentor.

“Avengers: Doomsday” (Dec. 18)

Robert Downey Jr. returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the evil Doctor Doom, battling the Avengers and the other fan-favorite superheroes that band together to defeat him. The multiverse is under threat as war ensues.

“Dune: Part Three” (Dec. 18)

Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and more of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces return for “Dune: Part Three,” the final installment of director Denis Villeneuve’s trilogy. The plot follows Paul Atreides as he fights to defend his reign nearly two decades after becoming Emperor.