Same U, different decade

Evolving pride, traditions and student life

When Kimberly Vitale-Sheldon first stepped onto the University of Miami campus in 1985, she could have never imagined the electrifying school spirit that would stay with her long after graduation.

“It was such an exciting time to go to UM. Not just because of the players, but also the coaching team, and just the excitement that surrounded everything on campus,” Vitale-Sheldon said. “Our team was more than just a football team … they were a symbol of Miami, and to this day, there’s a great sense of pride and love around them.”

Football has always been an exciting facet of being a Cane, but winning three national championships in seven years made it near impossible not to be drawn into the gameday enthusiasm.

“We were insane, going crazy for the team. When Miami would score, the entire stadium would shake,” Vitale-Sheldon said. “There were thousands and thousands of people shouting, ‘It’s all about the U!’”

The excitement surrounding Miami football went beyond the team itself. Robert Scottland, class of ’89 and a walk-on member of the 1987 championship team, believes the atmosphere at the Miami Orange Bowl in Little Havana was partly why games were so legendary.

“The worst thing they did was get rid of the Orange Bowl. That student section was packed every single game,” Scottland said. “Instead of parties on Fraternity Row, the party was at the Orange Bowl.”

Senior Ellie Criscimagna believes the long commute to Hard Rock Stadium has affected student attendance.

“Even though we have a lot of school spirit and almost everyone you talk to on a daily basis does care about the team, the student section is still empty a lot of the time.”

The football stadium isn’t the only thing that’s changed since the 80s.

“Everything was different,” Vitale-Sheldon explained. “How we studied, socialized and managed our time was different. We had to intentionally make an effort to see people on campus. Conversation was the center of our experience.”

Some traditions are timeless. Students still tan at the overcrowded on-campus pool, socialize at the Rathskeller and spend late nights in the Grove. And despite the generational differences, there’s still an overwhelming appreciation for the people who make Miami so special.

“Listen, I stay connected,” Scottland said, in reference to his facebook page titled “I Survived the U in the 80’s,” which has just under 2,500 members.

Many of those alumni still go to games together multiple times a year, a testament to the lifelong bonds that form between students at UM.

“What really made those years unforgettable was the community,” Vitale-Sheldon explained. “The friends I made in the dorms, the people I hung out with at the Rat and just the shared energy across campus — the people are what truly made the experience!”

Decades later, Canes still share that bond.

When asked what she’ll miss most after graduation, Criscimagna simply stated, “Definitely the friendships I’ve made.”

Although campus culture is always changing, one thing remains the same: It’s great to be a Miami Hurricane.