Miami football injury struggles open new opportunities

The Miami Hurricanes came into the season relatively clean, but has since seen the injury bug bite like no other.

Miami immediately lost two starting defensive backs in its season opener with OJ Frederique (shoulder) and Xavier Lucas (undisclosed) for multiple weeks. Frederique was UM’s best cover corner and was a projected first-round pick in the preseason, and Lucas was a formidable partner on the opposite side of the field.

Then in week three, disaster struck.

Week three’s road trip to Wake Forest decimated Miami’s health, losing backup running back Marty Brown (knee) and WR3 Joshua Moore (upper-body) for the season. Crucial starters in Ahmad Moten Sr., WR Malachi Toney, and RB Mark Fletcher all got banged up to a more limited extent.

Filling in to replace this production is a collection of freshman, transfers, and former blue-chip recruits who have finally been given the opportunity to prove themselves.

Defensive Outlook

The position group most heavily impacted by injuries is the secondary with Frederique, Lucas, Ja’Boree Antoine out for extended periods with Damari Brown nicked up as well.

These losses are especially brutal for a secondary who lost crucial production in Keionte Scott and Jakobe Thomas, whom the Canes lost to the NFL Draft.

While sophomore safety Bryce Fitzgerald theoretically plugs in well at corner due to his length and athleticism, it has been glaringly obvious that he is playing out of position so far this season.

Against Wake Forest, Fitzgerald struggled in run support and was consistently targeted, allowing a touchdown on his side of the field and multiple receptions.

In addition to moving Fitzgerald, the Hurricanes have been forced to promote last year’s CB3 Ethan O’Connor to CB1.

O’Connor struggled mightily in the playoffs and in key ACC matchups last year, but has since improved mightily. The redshirt junior currently holds the #1 PFF grade in the country for all corners with a 85.4 rating, and had the game sealing interception against Wake Forest.

It’s clear he hasn’t earned the full trust from defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman however, as the Canes have heavily relied on zone defense in recent games.

Both the injuries and offseason losses from Miami’s secondary have given way to new promising players.

Replacing Thomas is freshman safety JJ Dunnigan, a former top-100 player in the 2026 class. Dunnigan has tallied 16 tackles so far in just four games and has drawn praise from coaches as one of the future cornerstones of the defense.

Fitzgerald referred to him as a “freak of nature” after his first four games, indicating that his expanded role is not likely to diminish even when the guys in front of him return.

Multiple veterans will also be forced into increased roles. Junior transfer Omar Thornton will be promoted from bench piece to rotational safety alongside starter Zechariah Poyser and should see time at nickel.

Fellow junior Damari Brown will split snaps with Thornton at Lucas’s position as well.

David Lebowitz, Photo Editor // True freshman safety JJ Dunnigan celebrates with junior linebacker Cam Pruitt after forcing a turnover against Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Offensive Puzzle Pieces

The offense has made consistent headlines, and has done so for the right reasons.

Duke transfer Darian Mensah leads the nation in passing touchdowns (14) and has thrown zero interceptions all season — the first FBS player this decade to have more touchdowns than incomplete passes through four games.

Sophomore wideout Malachi Toney is on pace for 102 catches, 1,700+ yards, and 18 touchdowns following his record-breaking freshman season. However, despite this elite production from the Heisman candidates, the offense has lost multiple weapons with Brown and Moore out for the season.

Freshman RB Javian Mallory started against Central Michigan in Fletcher’s absence and looks to build on that experience in an expanded role.

Aside from Mallory, expect Jordan Lyle to step up as well — one of the most praised players during fall camp. Lyle lost his camp momentum after being arrested for reckless driving and missed a few games as a presumed punishment from head coach Mario Cristobal, but featured against Central Michigan.

On the outside for this Hurricanes offense, South Carolina transfer wideout Vandrevious Jacobs can emerge as the group’s WR3 behind Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate. At South Carolina last season, Jacobs tallied 32 catches for 548 yards.

Additionally, expect Barkate’s role in this offense to grow going into conference play. Barkate has caught a touchdown in three of his first four games in a Hurricanes uniform. At Duke a year ago, Barkate finished the regular season as the ACC’s second-leading receiver with Mensah.

The Hurricanes are lucky to have the two best statistical receivers in the country from a year ago in the same room, and need to maximize their talent. Expect Dalyn Upshaw and freshman Somourian Wingo to round out the Canes receiving rotation in Moore’s absence.

The injury bug has bitten, and it’s up to Miami to respond massively.

Freshmen such as Dunnigan, Mallory, and Wingo will be forced to step up in a big way while transfers such as Thornton, Jacobs, and Barkate will be forced to prove why Cristobal spent the big bucks on them in the portal.