Senior arrested, accused of putting camera in roommate’s bedroom

Dylan Long, a 21-year old senior at UM was arrested yesterday, on the morning of Sept. 29, after being accused of putting a hidden camera in his roommate’s bedroom.

Long, majoring in political science, public administration and economics, is facing two felony charges of video voyeurism and burglary. Video voyeurism is defined by Florida law as broadcasting a person’s private areas or activities, without consent or knowledge, for amusement, enjoyment or sexual arousal. Police detained Long on campus and transported him to the South Miami Police Department.

“Mr. Long maintains his innocence and looks forward to addressing these allegations through the appropriate legal process,” said Matt Shafran, Long’s attorney from Weinstein Legal Team. “What occurred was not voyeuristic in nature, and we believe this situation has been significantly misunderstood.”

The victim found the hidden camera on Sept. 12 because it was “emitting a blue light” from his nightstand, according to the arrest report. He found the camera connected to a power source and was able to access the footage, revealing that Long had tested the recording device.

The recording device had 49 files, some of which were corrupted, but others had “recordings depicting [the roommate] traveling to and from the shower without his knowledge or consent.”

Authorities said that Long texted his roommates to meet and discuss the incident but Long “initially denied any involvement.”

Long eventually admitted to placing the recording device in the victim’s bedroom, saying it was because his roommate had not answered his text messages, according to WPLG-TV.

According to the arrest report, Long’s roommates told him to leave for the weekend, and Long gathered his belongings and left. Police also said that Long admitted to the recording device being his and admitted to placing it in his roommate’s nightstand.

Long is deeply involved in campus life, serving as the president of the UM Debate Team and as a student director at the George P. Hanley Democracy Center. He was also a legislative affairs intern for the U.S. Department of War this past summer.

He appeared in bond court this morning.

This is a developing story.

This article was updated at 8:02 p.m. on Sept. 30 to include the statement from Matt Shafran.