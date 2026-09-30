No. 4 Miami travels to Clemson for Death Valley showdown

Coming off a 52-3 win over Central Michigan, the Hurricanes return to ACC play Saturday night on the road against Clemson in Death Valley.

While Miami is currently sitting pretty at No. 4 in the nation with a 4-0 record, its third ACC matchup against Clemson will likely prove to be its toughest battle yet.

The Hurricanes have cruised through much of their early-season schedule, outscoring their first four opponents 207-36. Their closest contest came against Wake Forest, when Miami stumbled following an onslaught of injuries to a 33-20 win following an onslaught of injuries.

Now unranked Clemson has had a rockier start.

The Tigers opened the season with a 51-10 loss at LSU but have responded with three consecutive wins, including ACC victories over North Carolina and California. Clemson improved to 3-1 and 2-0 in conference play Friday night with a 24-10 road win over Cal.

That sets up an early battle between two of the ACC’s remaining undefeated teams in conference play.

The matchup will also bring together the last two ACC programs to reach the College Football Playoff championship game. Clemson has made seven CFP appearances and won national championships in 2016 and 2018, while Miami is coming off its first appearance in the national championship game in two decades last season.

The all-time series between the Hurricanes and Tigers is tied at 7-7, though Clemson has won six of nine meetings since Miami joined the ACC in 2004.

UM last played in 2023, where Corey Flagg Jr. stopped Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik from scoring on fourth down in double overtime, sealing a 28-20 victory.

Miami’s biggest advantage could come through the air.

Quarterback Darian Mensah has emerged as one of the most efficient passers in college football through the first month of the season. Against Central Michigan, Mensah completed 23 of 27 passes for 338 yards and three touchdowns while adding another score on the ground.

Through four games, Mensah has thrown 14 touchdown passes without an interception — and has more touchdown passes than incompletions.

His connection with receiver Malachi Toney was on full display Saturday. After suffering an injury against Wake Forest, Toney returned against Central Michigan and caught six passes for 120 yards and a touchdown.

The Hurricanes will need that production against a Clemson team that has increasingly relied on its defense while its offense finds its footing.

Bella Ochoa, Senior Photographer // Redshirt junior quarterback Darian Mensah reads Central Michigan’s defense before the snap on Saturday Sept. 26, 2026 at Hard Rock Stadium

After allowing 51 points to LSU in its season opener, Clemson has surrendered just 37 points over its last three games. Against Cal, the Tigers held the Golden Bears to 231 total yards and 10 points.

Clemson’s offense, meanwhile, has found success on the ground.

Freshman running back Gideon Davidson rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries against Cal, including a 75-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter that put the game away. Clemson finished with 255 rushing yards compared to just 108 through the air.

Containing Davidson could become particularly important for a Miami defense that will be tested away from Hard Rock Stadium for the third time this season.

The Hurricanes will also enter Death Valley still dealing with the effects of a costly win over Wake Forest.

Running back Marty Brown and wide receiver Joshua Moore were ruled out for the season after suffering injuries against the Demon Deacons. Linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin is also expected to miss several weeks.

However, there is better news surrounding starting running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

Fletcher missed Miami’s win over Central Michigan with an upper-body injury, but head coach Mario Cristobal indicated after the game that the senior is expected to be available against Clemson. Before the injury, Fletcher had rushed for 230 yards and three touchdowns through Miami’s first three games.

His return would give the Hurricanes another weapon as they enter the heart of their ACC schedule.

Saturday’s matchup is also Miami’s final game before a bye week and an Oct. 17 meeting with rival Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium.

But first comes Clemson.

The Tigers may no longer enter the matchup as the ranked powerhouse that dominated the ACC for much of the last decade, but Miami will walk into one of college football’s most difficult road environments against a team that has won three straight games and remains unbeaten in conference play.

For the No. 4 Hurricanes, Saturday night offers their biggest opportunity yet to show that their undefeated September can carry deeper into the ACC race.

11 years ago, former Miami head coach Al Golden was fired following a 52-0 defeat against the Tigers. On Saturday, the Canes have a chance to rewrite the script.

Kickoff between Miami and Clemson is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.. The game will air nationally on ABC.