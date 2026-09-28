Miami’s No.25s lead Hurricanes in 52-3 victory

After a 52-3 win over Central Michigan, the Miami Hurricanes remained undefeated with an impressive performance in front of a packed stadium full of families visiting for Family Weekend.

Multiple Hurricanes shined in the lopsided effort, with Darian Mensah and Malachi Toney leading the way with 338 yards and three touchdowns, and six catches for 120 yards and one touchdown respectively.

But within the blowout, two Hurricanes wearing No.25 had career nights on each side of the ball — JJ Dunnigan and Chris Wheatley-Humphrey.

A four-star safety out of Manhattan, Kan., Dunnigan was one of the most anticipated players upon his arrival on campus. In his senior year of high school, Dunnigan totaled 57 tackles on defense while racking up 446 yards and nine touchdowns as a receiver on offense.

And after featuring in each of Miami’s previous games, he got the start at safety and led the team with 38 defensive snaps played.

Dunnigan’s calling card is his instincts, which proved true with 11:22 remaining in the second quarter with Miami leading 14-3.

Central coughed up the ball on its own 27, and the ball was recovered by Dunnigan who lifted the ball into the air as his teammates celebrated around him.

Through four games, Dunnigan has totaled 17 tackles — a number which will continue to rise as he gets more comfortable at the collegiate level.

Bella Ochoa – Senior Photographer // Miami’s defense celebrates after forcing a fumble against Central Michigan at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 26, 2026

On the offense, running back Chris Wheatley-Humphrey made the most of his opportunity.

With Mark Fletcher Jr. out with an upper-body injury and Marty Brown out for the season, the Hurricanes tested their depth in the lopsided win over the Chippewas.

The redshirt sophomore from Dania Beach led the team on the ground with 104 yards on 11 carries, highlighted by a 35-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter — his first as a collegiate player.

When speaking about Wheatley-Humphrey’s performance, Miami Head Coach Mario Cristobal said, “Credit to him man, that guy really works his butt off, really good football player.”

Known as “Hellcat,” Wheatley-Humphrey has patiently waited his turn for opportunity, only totaling 23 rushing attempts across his previous two seasons.

“I dedicate it to my running back room,” Wheatley-Humphrey said.“When I got my time to shine, I seized the moment.”

With the Hurricanes testing their depth because of injuries piling up, Wheatley-Humphrey and Dunnigan prove the next-man-up mentality that Miami provides, stepping up when it matters most.

The Canes will hit the road to face Clemson at Death Valley on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST.